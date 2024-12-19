Best Weight Vests For Workouts: Boost Strength, Endurance, and Calorie Burn
A weight vest is one of the most versatile tools for fitness enthusiasts.
Whether you're walking, running, doing bodyweight exercises, or ramping up a strength-training routine, the added resistance can boost calorie burn, build muscle, and enhance endurance.
Below, we've rounded up the best weight vests on the market, categorizing them for various needs.
Top Pick: GoRuck Training Vest 2.0
The GoRuck Training Vest 2.0 stands out for its balanced design and comfort.
With weight distributed evenly across the front and back, this vest feels stable during walks, runs, or strength training. Its slim profile and breathable padding ensure comfort during long sessions, while durable materials make it a reliable choice for years.
Available in weights of 20 lbs and 40 lbs, it's great for both beginners and seasoned athletes.
Price: $195 at GoRuck
Best for Strength Training: Wolf Tactical Weighted Training Vest
For those who want a more customizable experience, the Wolf Tactical Weighted Training Vest delivers.
With removable weight blocks and adjustable straps, it’s perfect for heavy-duty workouts like squats and pull-ups. The vest’s heavily padded shoulders ensure comfort, while its rugged design is built to last.
Price: $180 at Wolf Tactical | $199 On Amazon
Best Budget Option: Henkelion Weighted Vest
If you’re looking for an affordable yet effective weight vest, the Henkelion Weighted Vest is a great choice.
This simple design offers 12 lbs of fixed weight and is ideal for walking, running, or light bodyweight exercises. Plus, its compact size and comfortable fit make it a perfect entry-level option for those new to resistance training.
Price: $26.99-$49.99 at Amazon
Additional Picks for Specialized Needs
- Best for Rucking: Bear KompleX Training Vest Plate Carrier ($135 on Bear KompleX)
- Best for Runners: Omorpho G-Vest ($319 on Omorpho)
- Best for Beginners: Aduro Sport Weighted Vest ($29.99-$124.99 on Amazon)
- Best High-Capacity Vest: RUNMax Adjustable Weighted Vest ($100 on Amazon)