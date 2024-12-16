How to Buy the Wizard of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low: Everything You Need To Know
Get ready to follow the yellow brick road straight to sneaker glory with the highly anticipated The Wizard of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low.
Drawing inspiration from the timeless movie and its enchanting poppy field scene, this release is perfect for fans of classic cinema and bold sneaker design alike.
Whether you're a Wizard of Oz devotee, a Wicked fan, or just someone looking for the next heat drop, this collab delivers nostalgia and flair.
Why the Wizard of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low Is a Must-Have
The Wizard of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low stands out with its eye-catching design and unique storytelling.
From the floral poppy field print that nods to the iconic movie scene to the hidden “Ruby Slipper” layer beneath the tearaway upper, these sneakers are packed with creative details.
Key Features:
- Poppy Field Inspiration: A vibrant floral textile upper captures the magical field from The Wizard of Oz.
- Ruby Slipper Hints: A hidden layer of bold red is revealed as the tearaway upper wears down.
- Timeless Details: The Wicked Witch of the West graces the sockliner, and Dorothy’s phrase, “No Place Like Home,” is stitched into the heel in gold thread.
- Premium Build: Varsity Red leather accents, a satin sockliner, and silver metal eyelets ensure a luxurious feel.
With a blend of nostalgia and craftsmanship, this release is a standout for collectors and everyday wearers alike.
Release Details: How and Where to Buy
The Wizard of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low drops in two phases:
- December 19, 2024: Available at select skate shops (in-store and online).
- December 23, 2024: Released via Nike SNKRS.
Retail Price: $135 USD
Where to Buy: Nike SNKRS and participating skate shops.
Resale Value: A Collectible Worth Clicking Your Heels For
Given the limited nature of this collaboration and the beloved theme, the Wizard of Oz x Nike SB Dunk Low is expected to fetch high resale prices.
Early predictions suggest values may soar to $300 or more on platforms like StockX and GOAT.
As always, act fast if you’re looking to secure a pair at retail!
