How to Get Nike’s Christmas Basketball Shoes From LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis & More
Christmas Day and the holiday week are always a showcase for the NBA's best, and this year, Nike’s signature athletes brought their A-game with festive colorways of their iconic sneakers.
Worn on the court by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker and others, these holiday-themed designs capture the spirit of the season.
Whether you’re looking to play in style or add a standout pair to your collection, these special-edition Christmas sneakers are now available for fans to purchase.
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 22 "Limelight"
LeBron James brings the shine with the Nike LeBron 22 "Limelight."
Designed for optimal performance, these shoes feature saddle wings for stability and Air Zoom units for a smooth, responsive ride.
The limelight colorway ensures you’ll make a statement on and off the court.
Price & Where to Buy: $190 at Nike.com
Kevin Durant: Nike KD17 "Christmas"
Kevin Durant’s KD17 "Christmas" is crafted for gym rats and game-changers alike.
Featuring forefoot Air Zoom and Nike Air cushioning, this shoe delivers explosive energy and unmatched comfort.
The frosty design captures KD’s cool, calculated game.
Price & Where to Buy: $190 at Nike.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Giannis Freak 6 "Christmas"
The Nike Giannis Freak 6 "Christmas" offers versatility and power for the modern, positionless player.
Its upgraded traction pattern and Air Zoom cushioning keep you moving fast and dominating every play.
This winter-themed design highlights Giannis’ "cold-blooded" game.
Price & Where to Buy: $140 at Nike.com
Ja Morant: Nike Ja 2 "Tree Top"
Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 2 "Tree Top" brings festive vibes with its tinsel-inspired design.
Built lighter for ultimate agility, it features Air Zoom cushioning and a durable traction pattern.
Perfect for those who grind on the court and in life.
Price & Where to Buy: $130 at Nike.com
Devin Booker: Nike Book 1 "Christmas"
The Nike Book 1 "Christmas" draws inspiration from The Nightmare Before Christmas, featuring a cracked white leather upper that captures the eerie charm of Halloween Town.
A glow-in-the-dark sole and bone-like Swoosh stitching nod to Jack Skellington, adding a festive yet spooky touch.
Balancing holiday spirit with timeless design, this colorway is a must-have for fans of Devin Booker and bold basketball sneakers.
Price & Where to Buy: $130 at Nike.com
Budget Christmas Shoe: Giannis Immortality 4 "Christmas"
For all-around players, the Giannis Immortality 4 "Christmas" delivers sleek support and durability.
Its enhanced traction and supportive heel design are perfect for game-changing moves.
Embrace Giannis’ fearless playstyle with this holiday-inspired shoe.
Price & Where to Buy: $85 at Nike.com