How to Get Your Hands on the Air Jordan 5 Retro 'White Metallic Black'
Sneakerheads, get ready—the highly anticipated Air Jordan 5 Retro "White Metallic Black" is set to drop tomorrow, December 7, 2024.
A must-have for fans of classic Jordans, this sneaker flips the iconic 1990 “Black Metallic” colorway into something fresh and modern.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the sneaker lover in your life, here’s everything you need to know about this release and how to snag a pair.
What Makes Them Special?
The Air Jordan 5 Retro "White Metallic Black", nicknamed “Reverse Metallic,” takes everything fans love about the original 1990 “Black Metallic” Air Jordan 5 and gives it a fresh twist.
- White Leather Upper: The sleek white leather replaces the original black nubuck for a crisp and versatile look.
- Classic Details: A reflective tongue, metallic silver shark tooth accents, and a black midsole stay true to the original’s DNA.
- Vintage Touches: Sail-tinted outsoles and lace locks add a retro vibe, while a speckled custom shoe box elevates the unboxing experience.
- Full-Family Sizing: Available for everyone, from toddlers to adults, making it perfect for gifting or family coordination.
This new look blends nostalgia with a fresh, modern vibe, ensuring its appeal for both longtime fans and newcomers.
Check out the Air Jordan 5 Retro White Metallic Black on Nike.com
When and Where to Buy
The Air Jordan 5 Retro "White Metallic Black" will be released in full-family sizing with the following price points:
- Men’s: $200
- Grade School (GS): $150
- Preschool (PS): $90
- Toddler (TD): $75
Here’s where you can find them:
1. Nike.com
Your first stop should always be Nike’s official website or the SNKRS app. With the largest stock and free shipping/returns, it’s the most reliable option. Be sure to log in early, have your payment information saved, and be ready when the release goes live.
Buy the Air Jordan 5 Retro White Metallic Black on Nike.com
2. Major Retailers
Retail chains like Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Finish Line will carry the sneakers both online and in stores. Check local store stock and consider heading there early if you prefer an in-person purchase.
3. Local Boutiques
Boutique sneaker stores are a great option if you want a more personal shopping experience. Many will host raffles ahead of the release, so follow your local shops on social media to stay updated.
Tips for Securing Your Pair
Landing a hot sneaker like the Air Jordan 5 Retro "White Metallic Black" takes strategy. Here are some pro tips:
- Get Online Early: Releases usually drop early in the morning, so set your alarm and be ready to go.
- Use Multiple Devices: Boost your chances by logging in from your phone, laptop, and tablet.
- Save Payment Details: Pre-save your payment information on retailer sites to speed through checkout.
- Enter Raffles: Many retailers host raffles for limited stock—enter as many as you can for better odds.
- Refresh Strategically: If you’re stuck in a queue or on a loading page, refresh sparingly to avoid being kicked out.
Buy the Air Jordan 5 Retro White Metallic Black on Nike.com
With some preparation and a bit of luck, you’ll be walking away with one of the freshest sneakers of the season.
