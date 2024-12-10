The Best Adjustable Dumbbells For Your Home Gym
Getting swole doesn’t mean you have to clutter your home with a sea of weights.
Whether you’re building muscle, toning up, or just want to save space while working out, these weights offer versatility and convenience.
From budget-friendly picks to top-tier designs, here’s your guide to the best adjustable dumbbells home workouts.
Top Pick: Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Set
If you’re serious about fitness, the Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Set is hard to beat.
With a simple twist of the handle, you can adjust the weight from 5 to 50 pounds per dumbbell in seconds, making transitions between exercises seamless.
As you lighten the load, the dumbbells get shorter, ensuring a more ergonomic and natural grip for moves like curls or presses.
Why It’s the Best:
- Easy-to-use handle adjustment.
- Space-saving design with shorter bars for lower weights.
- Durable and sleek build.
Price: $360 on Amazon | $380 on Core Home Fitness
Best Budget Option: Yes4All Adjustable Cast Iron Dumbbells
For fitness enthusiasts on a budget, the Yes4All Adjustable Cast Iron Dumbbells deliver excellent value.
These traditional adjustable dumbbells use a threaded collar system, so changing weights takes a little longer, but they get the job done without breaking the bank.
The set includes a bar, weight plates, and collars, providing a customizable workout.
What Makes Them Great:
- Affordable price for beginners and budget-conscious lifters.
- Classic, durable cast iron construction.
- Versatile weight range with options from 20 to 100 pounds oer dumbbell.
While they take longer to adjust and require some math when swapping plates, their sturdy build makes them a solid choice for those who prioritize cost over convenience.
Price: $47 - $275 at Walmart
Best for Precision: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells shine in their ability to adjust weight in smaller increments.
For the first 25 pounds, you can add or remove weight in 2.5-pound steps, making these perfect for those who want more control over their training progression.
With a dial system for easy adjustments, they’re ideal for everything from heavy lifting to lighter endurance training.
Why Choose Bowflex:
- 2.5-pound increments allow for gradual strength-building.
- Easy-to-use adjustment dials.
- Wide range: 5 to 52.5 pounds per dumbbell.
However, their long, fixed-length bars can feel awkward during some exercises, especially for smaller users.
Price: $399 on Amazon | $399 at Dick’s Sporting Goods | $399 at Bowflex
Other Great Adjustable Dumbbells to Consider
If the above three don’t quite fit your needs, here are other great options to check out:
Best for Beginners: Centr Smart Stack 50 Adjustable Dumbbells
Sleek, magnetic design for easy alignment, ideal for those just starting their fitness journey.
Price: $250 each at Walmart
Great for Precision Adjustments: NordicTrack 55 lb. Select-A-Weight Dumbbells
Offers 2.5-pound adjustments and a unique lever system.
Price: $399 at Amazon | $399 at NordicTrack | $399 at Target
Most Durable: PowerBlock Elite USA 5-50 Stage 1 Set
Known for their durability and compact design, perfect for heavy lifters.
Price: $359 on Amazon | $359 at Dicks Sporting Goods
*All prices correct at time of publishing.
Related
The 7 Best Ab Workouts That Will Actually Get Results
The Best Home Gym Equipment For Small And Large Spaces
Motivation For Working Out At Home: Tips and Tricks That Actually Work