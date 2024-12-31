The Best Tennis Shoes for Every Player: Top Picks for Performance and Comfort
Tennis demands shoes that are durable, supportive, and built for quick movements on the court.
Whether you're a baseline grinder, an advanced player seeking top-notch stability, or someone looking for great performance on a budget, we've curated the best tennis shoes to match your needs.
These shoes offer a combination of performance, comfort, and style to help you excel on the court.
Top Pick: Asics Gel Resolution 9
The Asics Gel Resolution 9 provides exceptional stability and cushioning, making it ideal for players who dominate from the baseline.
The shoe’s DYNAWALL™ technology extends into the heel, offering superior lateral support, while DYNAWRAP™ ensures a locked-in feel for quick transitions.
A full-length outsole and separated heel provide a stable landing, ensuring fast recoveries between shots.
Price: $135 at Asics | $135 at Amazon
Best for Women: New Balance Women’s Coco CG2 Tennis Shoes
Designed with tennis phenom Coco Gauff, the Coco CG2 combines innovative technology with a standout mid-cut silhouette.
The dual-density FuelCell midsole with a carbon fiber plate delivers energy return and stability, while the mesh upper ensures breathability during intense matches.
With added durability from the NDure toe cap and a stylish design, these shoes are perfect for players who want both performance and flair.
Price: $127.99 at New Balance | $159.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods
Best for Advanced Players: Mizuno Wave Enforce Tour AC
Built for advanced players, the Mizuno Wave Enforce Tour AC delivers unparalleled control and power.
The enerzy technology provides exceptional cushioning and energy return, while the DuRubber outsole enhances rotational movements for optimal performance.
The Dyna-Heel Lock system ensures a secure fit, and the shoe comes with a 6-month outsole warranty, making it a reliable choice for high-level play.
Price: $120 at Mizuno
Best Budget Pick: New Balance MC 796v4 D
The New Balance 796v4 combines affordability with performance.
Featuring FuelCell cushioning for energy return and a lightweight mesh upper for breathability, these shoes offer great comfort and style.
The NDurance rubber outsole ensures traction across various court surfaces, making it a versatile and cost-effective choice.
Price: $90 at Zappos
Other Notable Options
- Nike Zoom Vapor 11 – $170 at Nike
- K-Swiss Hypercourt Express 2 – $115 at K-SWISS
- Adidas Barricade – $160 at Adidas
Related
Best Tennis Rackets For Every Budget And Playing Style
Best Pickleball Paddles For Every Skill Level And Budget
The Best Basketball Shoes: Top Picks For Performance And Style