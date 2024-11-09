Types of Golf Clubs: A Beginners Guide That Explains Each Club
If the extent of your golfing experience comes from the various miniature golf courses you’ve played throughout the years, you’re likely only comfortable with a cheap putter in hand. When you hit the legitimate links, you’re going to have a lot of questions about what clubs are what and when they should be used.
To help you out with the basics, we’ve broken down the most common clubs you’ll find in a typical golf bag. But whether you drive it down the middle of the fairway or slice it into oncoming traffic is still entirely on you.
The Driver
Each club in your bag has its reason for importance, but nothing sets the tone like the driver. The driver, also known as the 1-wood, is your heavy hitter. All club heads have a certain degree of loft that helps to determine how much elevation, and ultimately distance, is put on your shot. Typically, drivers fall somewhere between 8 and 13 degrees.
Because of the club’s low loft, the driver is commonly used when teeing off on Par 4 or Par 5 holes. They provide the most distance of all the clubs in your golf bag and hopefully set you up for a successful second shot on the fairway.
Woods
Don’t let the name fool you as clubs these days aren’t really manufactured with wood any longer. Technology has evolved, as has club design. These days your woods are comprised of titanium or carbon fiber to provide more durability, stability, and distance.
Woods are designed to be longer in length and lighter in weight than most other options in your bag. As mentioned, your driver is technically classified as the 1-wood, but there are others in the wood family as well. The driver will typically get beginners somewhere near 200 yards off the tee with a solid shot.
The 3-wood and 5-wood are also very commonly selected as club options in golf bags. Both can be utilized in fairways to follow up driver shots when you’re playing a lengthier hole.
3-woods are designed with a loft range of 14 to 16 degrees. While your 5-woods feature lofts of 17 to 19 degrees. There are 4-wood options as well. Which, as you can probably surmise, exist between the 3 and 5-wood ranges.
Irons
Once you’ve hit that sweet, sweet shot into the middle of the fairway, you’re probably going to want to switch to an iron for your approach to the green. Irons are shorter clubs with higher loft than woods.
There are many more irons than woods so that golfers can dial in their projected distance. With a correctly chosen iron, these higher arching iron shots have a higher probability of landing near the pin without rolling off the green. However, with higher elevation comes more of a chance for wind or rain to affect your shot.
Here’s a breakdown of the most common iron clubs, the loft they provide, and the distance that beginners can expect:
Club
Loft
Beginner Yardage
3-Iron
18 - 21 Degrees
135 Yards
4-Iron
20 - 24 Degrees
125 Yards
5-Iron
23 - 27 Degrees
120 Yards
6-Iron
26 - 31 Degrees
115 Yards
7-Iron
30 - 35 Degrees
105 Yards
8-Iron
35 - 39 Degrees
95 Yards
9-Iron
39 - 44 Degrees
80 Yards
Wedges
Your golf bag will almost certainly contain a few different wedge clubs as well. Wedges are really just a subset of irons. They have higher ranges of loft to offer shorter, more accurate shots. They’re also the clubs used to escape from sand bunkers and other hazards.
Club
Loft
Beginner Yardage
Pitching Wedge
45 - 47 Degrees
70 Yards
Gap Wedge
50 - 52 Degrees
60 Yards
Sand Wedge
54 - 58 Degrees
55 Yards
Lob Wedge
58 - 64 Degrees
40 Yards
Hybrids
There is another subset of clubs that are deemed “hybrids”. We won’t dive too deep into these, but they are more frequently found in club sets these days. They’re a hybrid of wood and iron clubs that were designed to replace lower numbered irons. These clubs offer distances similar to woods but with the feel of swinging an iron.
Other than everything mentioned above, it’s really just your good ‘ole trusty putter that we haven’t touched on. But you’re already a mini-golf master, so there’s no need to delve into that.
