10 Best Gifts for Dodgers Fans
I don’t think anyone would argue that Freddy Freeman was the overwhelming star of Major League Baseball’s 2024 World Series. To commemorate his incredible MVP performance, why not pick up this Freddie Freeman 2024 World Series Champions jersey?
This authentic Dodgers jersey features the stretch mesh fabric that the pros use. It’s clean, comfortable, and the perfect flex to wear as a fan of the newly crowned champions.
Get the Freddie Freeman World Series Champions Jersey at the MLB Store
If you don’t want to splurge on a World Series Champions jersey, go with the tried and true and nab a World Series Champions t-shirt instead. There are numerous designs for both men and women. Each is composed of a comfortable soft cotton material. And they all look sharp while declaring your Dodgers as the best of the best.
Get the Men's World Series Champion's T-Shirt at Nike
Get the Women's World Series Champions T-Shirt at Nike
If you’re on the hunt for a fresh Dodgers hat, this Brooklyn Dodgers Cooperstown Pro is gorgeous. It has a vintage style with the Brooklyn “B” on the right. The white hat and blue brim combination work perfectly to complement each other. And it sports a snapback closure to ensure it fits pretty much anyone.
Get the Brooklyn Dodgers Cooperstown Pro at Nike
We love how unique the design of this 50/50 Shohei Ohtani hoodie is. The white hoodie features blue and red lettering with Ohtani’s number 17 printed prominently. And the art style of the lettering boasts Shohei’s incredible 50/50 feat while honoring the player’s Japanese heritage. It’s really, really well done.
Get the 50/50 Shohei Ohtani Hoodie at BreakingT
With Christmas right around the corner, it’s time to spruce up your ornament game. This Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series Champions Trophy Ornament is the perfect addition to your tree this year. It’s a miniature replica of the real deal. And the base proudly declares your Los Angeles Dodgers as the champions of Major League Baseball for 2024.
Get the Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series Champions Trophy Ornament at FOCO
The Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series Champions Bobblehead is an awesome gift idea for someone to put on their desktop or display somewhere in their man cave. It features the Dodgers all-star slugger with fingers pointing up in celebration as he stands in front of a World Series champions sign. And the jersey that Ohtani is wearing is an alternate, so it’s a unique design from most of the other bobblehead offerings out there.
Get the Shohei Ohtani World Series Champions Bobblehead at FOCO
This Los Angeles Dodgers Reversible Colorblock Hoodeez screams comfy. Whether you’re watching the game from the stands on a chilly October day, or you’re just snuggled up on the couch in full on chill mode, everyone can appreciate this reversible and super soft hoodie that touts not one but two super cool designs.
Get the Los Angeles Dodgers Reversible Colorblock Hoodeez at FOCO
Everyone knows that Santa is a Dodgers fan. This super cool Los Angeles Dodgers Santa Riding Tractor Ornament is great for your Christmas tree whether the Dodgers are dominating or having a down year. And it’s nice and easy on your wallet too.
Get the Los Angeles Dodgers Santa Riding Tractor Ornament at FOCO
The Los Angeles Dodgers Fanatics Authentic 2024 World Series Champions Framed 5-Photo Collage would be awesome on any Dodger fan’s wall. But what makes this item really stand out is that it also features a capsule of game-used dirt from the 2024 World Series too.
The piece is a limited edition, with each frame being specifically numbered with only 500 being produced. The framed is officially licensed and comes verified by MLB’s Authentication Program. Just know what the images currently there are placeholders and will differ from the final product.
Get the Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic 2024 World Series Champions Framed 5-Photo Collage at MLB Shop
When you’re looking at Dodgers gifts, sometimes tried and true is just the way to go. And that’s exactly what the Los Angeles Dodgers WinCraft 2024 World Series Champions Premium Pennant is.
It declares the Dodgers as 2024 World Series Champions with the Commissioner's Trophy proudly pictured. It has a bit of regality to it thanks to the trophy and the pennant’s golden coloring. It can be placed in any man cave, office, or garage to give satisfactory smiles day after day.
Get the Los Angeles Dodgers WinCraft 2024 World Series Champions Premium Pennant at MLB Shop
