7 Best Gifts For Golfers This Holiday Season
Buying a gift for a serious golfer can feel like navigating a tricky shot.
Whether they’re obsessed with lowering their handicap or just love the social scene at the clubhouse, there’s always gear and gadgets that can make their game (or at least their day) even better.
Here are 7 golf gifts that are sure to be a hole-in-one—all available on Amazon or Dick’s Sporting Goods so you can shop and gift in record time.
Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Golf Rangefinder
Want to give them something that makes them look like a pro on the course?
The Bushnell Tour V5 Shift is like the Cadillac of rangefinders. What's a rangefinder? It's a device that measures the distance between a golfer and objects on the course to help them estimate the distance for their shots.
This one offers incredibly precise distance readings, plus it accounts for slopes so they won’t be scratching their head about that uphill approach shot.
It also vibrates when it locks onto the target, so they know they’re aiming at the pin, not a tree.
- Price: Around $300
- Why to Get It: With pro-level accuracy, this rangefinder makes every shot feel like they’ve got a caddie on the bag.
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
Let’s be real: golf balls might be the last thing that screams “thoughtful gift.”
But if they’re the right ones? Total game-changer.
The Titleist Pro V1 golf balls are a premium pick, known for crazy control, soft feel, and the kind of distance that might just get them bragging rights.
The Pro V1s offer ideal spin control, so they can go for that backspin shot they’re always talking about.
- Price: Around $50 per dozen
- Why to Get It: These are golf’s “holy grail” of balls—perfect for showing off (and for the occasional pond shot).
Garmin Approach S42 GPS Golf Watch
This isn’t just a watch—it’s their on-course survival tool.
The Garmin Approach S42 does more than keep time; it’s packed with GPS features to guide them around the course with confidence.
With 42,000 courses preloaded, it’ll tell them yardage to the front, middle, and back of the green, along with hazards and doglegs.
Bonus points: it even tracks shot distances so they can finally “prove” that 300-yard drive.
- Price: Between $200-$1300
- Why to Get It: It’s like a tiny golf coach on their wrist—minus the hourly fee and unsolicited swing advice.
SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick
Help them nail their swing without hiring a golf pro.
The SKLZ Gold Flex Swing Trainer is perfect for those who are still working out the kinks.
It helps build muscle memory and develop proper tempo and timing, so every swing feels a little closer to the real deal.
It’s lightweight, easy to pack, and can be used at home or as a warm-up on the range.
- Price: Between $50-$70
- Why to Get It: It’s like a mini lesson in every swing—minus the “advice” from well-meaning strangers.
PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer
For the golfer who’s always missing those clutch putts, the PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer is here to save the day.
This little device mimics the pressure of an actual cup, allowing them to practice putts at home, in the office, or pretty much anywhere with a flat surface.
It even returns “perfect” putts back to them, so they can keep the practice going.
- Price: Around $25
- Why to Get It: It’s addictive putting practice without the greens fee—watch them get hooked on sinking that “perfect putt.”
YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with Magslider Lid
Every golfer needs a reliable tumbler for early tee times or for staying cool on the back nine.
The YETI Rambler 20 oz is known for keeping drinks hot or cold for hours, so whether they’re sipping coffee or staying hydrated, this tumbler will be a game-changer.
With the MagSlider lid to prevent spills, they’ll be covered for all 18 holes.
- Price: Around $30-$35
- Why to Get It: Keeps their drink at the perfect temp—because no one likes lukewarm coffee on the green.
Callaway Golf Trunk Organizer
If their car trunk is more of a golf club storage unit than a car trunk, they’ll love the Callaway Golf Trunk Organizer.
This organizer has multiple compartments for shoes, balls, tees, and other essentials.
It’s foldable, compact, and lets them keep everything tidy and ready to grab for that last-minute tee time.
- Price: Around $50
- Why to Get It: It’s a neat-freak’s dream for organizing all their golf gear and avoiding that “I swear I just had my glove” moment.
From high-tech rangefinders to at-home putt trainers, these gifts will make any golfer feel like they’ve just hit the green on a par five.
These seven top picks will help them play smarter, practice better, and keep their gear (and coffee) in perfect condition.
So whether you’re shopping for a seasoned golfer or a newcomer to the game, these picks are sure to impress.
