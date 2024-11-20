10 Best Sports Gifts For Dogs, Chosen By Dog Lovers
Your pets do so much on a daily basis to bring joy into your life. So, shouldn't you shower them with gifts like you do everyone else in your family? Whether it's for their Gotcha Day, Christmas, other holidays, or just because, we've found a bunch of awesome sports gifts for dogs that will get those tails wagging.
NCAA Football Stadium Pet Beds
Your pup spends a good portion of their day just lounging around. Why not help them do it both comfortably and in style while repping your favorite college football team?
These NCAA Football Stadium Oval Pet Beds look fantastic thanks to their authentically designed stadium and field graphics. They’re made of durable closed cell foam so they’re comfy to lay in. The heavy-duty exterior fabric is water resistant and durable. And they’re super easy to clean as you can just unzip the cover and throw it in the washer.
Get it at Fanatics
Team Branded Pet Carriers
These NFL, NCAA, NHL, and MLB pet carriers will have your best friend traveling with you in style. At 11” x 16”, they’re designed to comfortably hold smaller pups of up to about 16 pounds. They come equipped with an adjuster shoulder strap for pet parents and an inner safety tether for pets.
Because of the carrier’s smaller dimensions, it’s designed to easily fit under most airline seats. There are a trio of mesh ventilation panels built-in for airflow. It sports side zipper pockets and a padded top handle for carrying. And it even has a side-sleeve that allows it to easily slide onto the handle of your rolling suitcase.
Get it at Fanatics
Home Plate Pet Bowls
No dog wants boring food and water bowls to eat and drink out of. Instead, get them a pair of these awesomely themed Home Plate Pet Bowls straight from Major League Baseball.
Each of the home plate bowls are shaped just like the real deal. They sport printed graphics that won’t fade or dull, and they’re designed with non-slip bottoms, so your dog won’t have them sliding all over the floor like it’s a field.
Get it at the MLB Shop
Pet Nap Cap Dog Bed
We're not sure what's cooler, the Boston Celtics WWE Sports Legacy Belt we were recently excited about, or this insanely adorable Boston Celtics Pet Nap Cap Dog Bed. We’ll call it a tie.
The Nap Cap Dog Beds are available in the majority of NBA and MLB team styles. They measure in at 27.5” x 19.3”, so they aren’t designed for larger breeds. The ultra-plush is ultra comfortable. They each come with a reusable polyester bag for storage and travel. And they’re made to be easily cleaned in the washing machine.
Get it at Fanatics
NFL Cheer Costumes
You’re dog is either going to love you even more - or be utterly unimpressed - when you don them with one of these NFL Cheer Costumes.
The Cheer Costumes are available in a wide range of sizes, so there’s a good chance you’ll find one suitable for your pup. The set includes both the bodysuit and headband. And the headband is equipped with an adjustable toggle, so it won’t fall off while your K9 is cheering on their squad.
Get it at the NFL Shop
NFL Bone Sherpa Pet Beds
If you want your best buddy hanging out on gameday, they’ve got to have somewhere to chill. That’s where these NFL Pegasus Bones Sherpa Pet Beds come in.
At 35” x 44”, they should be large enough for most breeds to plop down upon. The sublimated outer graphics are designed to withstand continuous wear and tear. And the polyester fiber fill is cushy enough to be a comfy spot whenever the games are or aren’t on.
Get it at the NFL Shop
NFL Pet Shirts
Sometimes the best pet gifts are the simplest ones, and that’s pretty much how I’d classify these NFL Pet Shirts from Pets First.
There’s a design for each of the 32 teams in the National Football League. Pets First provides a wide range of sizes that should fit any dog - and cats too! The pet t-shirts are poly-cotton and satin to be light, comfortably, and breathable. And they’re machine washable for easy cleaning too.
Get it on Amazon
Pet Puffer Down Jackets
If you need something warmer than a t-shirt, these Pet Puffer Down Coat Jackets from Pets First have you covered. They’re available on Amazon for the majority of NFL teams, and have a wide range of sizes that can accommodate cats too.
These puffer vests are great in and out of the elements. They keep your K9 warm in cooler weather, and the jacket’s materials are designed to protect from wind and rain too.
Get it on Amazon
5-Piece Agility Set
Sometimes even man’s best friend needs to get outside and get some exercise. Just like you’ve seen on television dog competitions, the Better Sporting Dogs Complete 5-Piece Starter Agility Set is perfect for just that.
The 5-piece set is an awesome idea to rejuvenate your pup and get them moving. It comes with a 26” wide adjustable bar jump, six fixed-based weave poles, an adjustable 24” tire jump, a 10’ tunnel with four sandbags (sand not included), and a pause box to test their patience.
If you’re new to the idea of an agility set, consider picking up a copy of this Agility Training help book too.
Get it on Amazon
NFL Treat Dispensing Toys
Sometimes, all your dog wants is to have a catch with their owner and get a treat or two after. These Pets First NFL Football Treat Dispensing Toys can do both.
The football itself is constructed of safe natural rubber that won’t fall apart quickly or damage your pet’s teeth. You can safely have a catch with it. Then when your dog wears you out, fill it up with treats and watch them casually work the toy to get what they rightfully deserve.
Get it on Amazon
Recommended
Get Your NFL Team Themed Christmas Ornaments From FOCO Now Before They Sell Out
7 Slam-Dunk Gifts For NBA Fans That’ll Score Big Points With Any Fan
New NBA City Edition Jerseys Just Dropped For The 2024-25 Season: Here's The Looks And How To Buy Them