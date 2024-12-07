The Best Boston Celtics Gifts For Fans Of All Ages
If there’s a Boston Celtics fan in your life (or you’re one yourself), finding the perfect gift to celebrate their team spirit is as easy as a Jayson Tatum jumper.
From fan essentials to collectibles, here are some slam-dunk gift ideas to make any Celtics fan cheer louder than a TD Garden crowd.
Wilson Boston Celtics Team Mini Hoop
Nothing says "home-court advantage" like this over-the-door mini hoop.
Whether you’re sinking free throws during a work break or teaching the next generation to ball, this foam basketball and Celtics-branded setup is a must-have.
Perfect for trash-talking and paper-tossing tournaments alike.
Price: $12.79 – Buy it at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Northwest NBA Celtics Fleece Throw Blanket
Wrap yourself in Celtics pride with this 50” x 60” fleece throw.
Made of soft polyester, it’s perfect for staying warm during those cold New England nights or for snuggling up to watch the team chase Banner 18.
Bonus points if you grab one for every room in the house.
Price: $21.99 – Buy it on Amazon
Boston Celtics 10oz. Rocks Glass Set
This classy rocks glass set is perfect for toasting Celtics victories or drowning your sorrows after a tough loss.
With hand-crafted metal logos, it’s the ultimate way to raise your glass to the green and white.
(And yes, it’s totally acceptable to drink water out of these—hydration is key!)
Price: $29.99 – Buy it at Fanatics
Boston Celtics Courtside Team Bench Logo Chair
Channel your inner Joe Mazzulla with this courtside-inspired chair.
Perfect for game-day seating or bossing around your fantasy basketball team, it’s sturdy, stylish, and ready for the playoffs—or your living room.
Price: $167.30 – Buy it at Fanatics
“Built Different: The Boston Celtics’ Historic Run to the 2024 NBA Championship”
Relive the Celtics’ epic 2024 season with this special edition book by John Karalis.
Packed with action photography and stories about stars like Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis, it’s a must-have for fans who want to commemorate Banner 18’s journey.
Price: $16.01 – Buy it on Amazon
Team Effort Boston Celtics Windsheer Lite Golf Umbrella
Rain or shine, this Celtics-themed umbrella ensures your fan pride won’t be dampened.
With a 62” canopy and wind-resistant design, it’s as reliable as Jaylen Brown in the clutch.
Price: $49.99 – Buy it at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Jayson Tatum Team Player Ornament
Add some Celtics flair to your holiday decor with this 4” Jayson Tatum ornament.
Ready to hang, this little guy will bring big energy to your tree, whether you’re decking the halls or shooting holiday hoops with family.
Price: $26.95 – Buy it on Amazon
Kristaps Porzingis 2024/25 City Edition Jersey
Show off your Celtics pride with this sleek Kristaps Porzingis City Edition jersey.
It’s a perfect gift for anyone looking to rep Porzingis in style.
Price: $120 – Buy it at Fanatics
Boston Celtics New Era City Edition Cuffed Knit Hat with Pom
Keep your head warm and your fandom on full display with this knit hat.
The pom adds a touch of fun, while the embroidered graphics ensure no one questions your loyalty—even in the snowiest of Boston winters.
Price: $35.99 – Buy it at Fanatics
