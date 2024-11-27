The Best Gifts for New York Giants Fans
We’re pretty far removed from the two Super Bowls that the Eli Manning led Giants won in 2008 and 2012. On top of that, the 2024 season seems like one of the worst in recent memory. But this is when you stand tough as a true fan, right?
Giants supporters may be down, but they’re never out. So to help bolster their fandom, take a peek at some of the coolest Giants gifts we could find on the web.
YouTheFan New York Giants 25-Layer StadiumViews Lighted End Table
These increasingly popular NFL 25-Layer StadiumViews are some of the coolest pieces of memorabilia out these days. This one, featuring the New York Giants MetLife Stadium, showcases the stadium’s 82,500 capacity that opened its doors in April 2010.
These StadiumViews don’t need to be relegated to a basement or Man Cave. They’re all high-quality designs that can be placed proudly in the main portion of your home. They’re comprised of 25 layers of engineered wood and have LED lights built-in that mimic the exact lighting of the actual stadium.
They’re a bit on the expensive side, but there’s no doubt these impressive pieces of fan furniture are one of the best Giants gifts out there.
Riddell NFL Speed Giants Authentic Football Helmet
When you’re talking about NFL merch, there isn’t a more iconic staple than the team helmet. The officially licensed Riddell NFL Speed Giants Authentic Football Helmet is the same one you see a ton of players wear on gameday.
The Riddell helmet sports the same shell, facemask, inner padding, and four-point chinstrap as the on-field versions. The paint and decals are the real deal. All you’ll need to do is find a way to get all the best Giants' signatures to adorn it.
Giants 2' x 4' Wood Direct Print Tournament Cornhole Set
When you spend Sundays tailgating at Metlife Stadium, you need to have the proper cornhole set to accompany you. That’s where this Giants 2' x 4' Wood Direct Print Tournament Cornhole Set from Wild Sports comes in.
This is one heck of a cornhole set. Each board is a regulation size of 2’ x 4’. Made with 12mm poplar wood, they have plenty of heft and stability so they won’t bounce all over the place during play.
The surrounding frame is made of pine for added sturdiness with corner braces incorporated too. The bags themselves are 6” by 6” and weigh 16 ounces for a proper feel, and the Giants graphics on the surface are printed directly to the wood so you won’t have to worry about flaking or peeling.
Picnic Time Giants Insulated NFL Cooler Bag
It may seem boring to give a lunch bag as a gift - but this isn’t any ordinary lunch bag. The Picnic Time Giants Insulated Cooler Bag is a lunch box, cooler, and picnic set all in one. The bag itself has an eight-can capacity, insulated inside, numerous zippered mesh pockets for storage, and separate compartments to separate hot and cold foods.
The picnic portion of the bag comes equipped with stainless steel silverware, salt and pepper shakers, and a cotton napkin included too. It’s large, durable, and most importantly, loyal to the Giants in both black and red color choices.
YouTheFan Giants Fan Cave Sign
If the New York fan in your life needs some fresh wall decor, this YouTheFan Giants Fan Cave Sign is the perfect Giants gift. It’s not just a flat, boring graphic. It features 3D multi-layered construction and sports dimensions of 17” by 12.5” so it stands out on any wall.
The sign comes easy to hang thanks to its built-in floating wall mount. And perhaps best of all, it’s relatively inexpensive, making it a great Giants gift for those on a tighter budget.
Zubaz Giants Black and Grey Tonal Zebra Hoodie
We love the look of this Zubaz Giants Black and Grey Tonal Zebra Hoodie. It’s a perfect combination of style and comfort thanks to its polyester performance fabric and fleece inner lining. The hooded neck and long sleeves will keep you warmer when the weather gets colder. And to state the obvious, the zebra look of the entire design is just super, super cool.
YouTheFan Giants Spirit Series 3-Piece BBQ Set
Those that consider themselves the elite of fans are somehow able to both socialize on game days and man the grill. Make sure they can do it in style with this YouTheFan Giants Spirit Series 3-Piece BBQ Set.
It sets up your favorite Giants fan with everything they’ll need to keep the cooking operation smooth. Everything in the three piece set is comprised of quality stainless steel. The trio includes a Giants spatula with the NY logo cleanly laser cut into its surface, a pair of tongs, and a grill fork too.
Maybe just go ahead and throw in this slick-looking Giants can koozie too so that their other hand never has a reason to be empty.
For Bare Feet Giants 4-Stripe Deuce Performance Crew Socks
With the winter months coming, everyone wants to keep their tootsies warm. These For Bare Feet Giants 4-Stripe Deuce Performance Crew Socks will do that while also repping the G-Men in style.
Available in sizes that fit both men and women, these socks have their Giants pride women directly into the design. That way there’s no peeling or weird textures around your toes. They’re easy to clean, and most importantly, they’re super comfortable too.
Ultra Game Adults Unisex Giants Super Soft Stripe Winter Beanie Knit Hat with Extra Warm Touch Screen Gloves
When the NFL season hits the winter months, you’ll be miserable out in MetLife if you don’t have the proper gear to keep you warm. This Giants knit hat and touch screen gloves combo are designed to handle just that.
The beanie hat rocks a Giants design that looks fantastic and classy. It isn’t haphazardly made either, as it’s seamlessly woven to provide as much warmth and comfort as possible.
The gloves too are well designed. The warm material is also touch screen capable. Meaning you won’t to pull your hands in and out of them while in the elements to handle your phone for pictures and checking your fantasy team.
FOCO Giants 5-Pack Barrel Beverage Drink Coaster Set
Any Giants fan with a bar area of their own would instantly make it look even better with this Giants Barrel Beverage Drink Coaster Set from FOCO. The barrels have an awesome wooden look and texture. They're surrounded by a faux metal border that gives it even more of an authentic look. And, some may forget, they protect your wood from all those ugly condensation rings!
