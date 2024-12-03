Top Pick

The Best Stocking Stuffers For NFL Fans

Purchases made through a link on our site may earn us a commission.

Jeff Scott

Sometimes the little gifts are the hardest ones to come up with. But if you're shopping for an NFL fan, we've got you covered.

These NFL stocking stuffer ideas are fun and inexpensive. From socks to golf balls, we've got a list of ideas below that will help cross your friends and family off your shopping list without breaking the bank.

For Bare Feet NFL 4-Stripe Deuce Performance Crew Socks

Simple and practical. Any football fan would be excited to put these For Bare Feet NFL 4-Stripe Deuce Performance Crew Socks
on for game day. They're available in a variety of sizes for men and women. And because the graphics are directly woven into the sock it won't disintegrate after a few machine-friendly washes.

Buy the For Bare Feet NFL 4-Stripe Deuce Performance Crew Socks on Amazon

Team Golf NFL Regulation Size Golf Balls

These Team Golf NFL Regulation Size Golf Balls make for an excellent stocking stuffer for those that are both golf and football enthusiasts. Each of the trio are unique in their design which is a cool touch. The only issue is determining whether three are enough for the would be golfer you're shopping for.

Buy the Team Golf NFL Regulation Size Golf Balls on Amazon

Teenymates Party Animal NFL Lockers Series

These Teenymates Party Animal NFL Lockers Series toys are an awesome stocking stuffer idea for the little football fan in your life. Each mystery pack comes with a trio of one inch figures and their associated locker. A team bench and watercooler are included too. And the lockers even snap together to give the Party Animals a real team vibe.

Buy the Teenymates Party Animal NFL Lockers Series on Amazon

MasterPieces NFL Playing Cards

These MasterPieces NFL Playing Cards are an excellent stocking stuffer idea. Great for random card games or a poker night, these officially licensed sets feature your favorite team's logo on the back of each card as well as on the face cards. Each pack is high-quality card stock and are standard index size.

Buy the MasterPieces NFL Playing Cards on Amazon

FOCO NFL Logo Stretch Gloves

Football is a winter sport and it tends to get pretty cold out there. These FOCO NFL Logo Stretch Gloves are cool-looking and practical stocking stuffer that could be used a ton. Their one-size-fits-all design is comfortable. The knitted construction keeps hands warm. And they feature touchscreen-capable fingertips so you won't have to worry about pulling them off to use your devices.

Buy the FOCO NFL Logo Stretch Gloves on Amazon

MasterPieces NFL Matching Game

Kids will love this MasterPieces NFL Matching Game. It's the simple matching game all children grew up playing at some point. But this one is NFL themed and features matching pairs for all 32 teams. If you'd prefer to get a team-specific version, MasterPieces has those too.

Buy the MasterPieces NFL Matching Game on Amazon

Rico Industries NFL 5-Piece Sticker Sheet

Team stickers are a great NFL stocking stuffer idea! Computers, vehicles, home walls and doors, really anywhere can become a nod to your favorite team with this Rico Industries NFL 5-Piece Sticker Sheet.

Buy the Rico Industries NFL 5-Piece Sticker Sheet on Amazon

FOCO NFL Big Logo Drawstring Backpack

These screen printed FOCO NFL Big Logo Drawstring Backpacks could really be a stocking themselves. If you're shopping for someone that may not typically hang one to be filled Christmas morning, you could grab one of these and fill it with a few other items on this list to really bring an NFL inspired smile to their fae.

Buy the FOCO NFL Big Logo Drawstring Backpack on Amazon

FOCO NFL Team Logo Neck Gaiter

The FOCO NFL Team Logo Neck Gaiter is another practical stocking stuffer. Whether at the tailgate or just braving the cold, these neck gaiters are comfortable and help protect your face from the elements. They're also available in a variety of designs for all the NFL's 32 teams.

Buy the FOCO NFL Team Logo Neck Gaiter on Amazon

Team Golf NFL Embroidered Golf Towel

These Team Golf NFL Embroidered Golf Towels are great gifts for both football fans and great gifts for golfers alike. Each tri-fold towel is 100% cotton and is designed with a checkered scrubber design so they can easily balls and club heads. They also sport a swivel clip so they can easily attach to golf bags.

Buy the Team Golf NFL Embroidered Golf Towel on Amazon

Jeff has been helping readers find awesome new products for over half a decade. He LOVES sports. Not just the sports themselves, but the community and the feeling that comes with being a "fanatic". Whether you're looking for team gear, tailgate inspiration, man cave/she shed ideas, or anything else sports-inspired, he has some great recommendations to help with all your buying needs.

