How to Buy the Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry”: Everything You Need to Know
The Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry,” officially named the White & Game Royal, is one of the year’s most anticipated releases.
Combining the classic design of the iconic “Cherry” Air Jordan 12 with bold Game Royal accents, this modern take on a beloved silhouette is already creating waves in the sneaker community.
Here’s everything you need to know to secure your pair when it drops.
Why the Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry” Is a Must-Have
Paying homage to the original “Cherry” colorway, the “Blueberry” switches things up with a crisp White leather upper and Game Royal accents on the mudguard and outsole.
The nickname “Blueberry” captures the fresh, vibrant vibe of this release, while Black detailing on the tongue, inner lining, and heel tab adds contrast and sophistication.
Whether you’re a collector or a casual wearer, this sneaker is the perfect addition to any rotation.
Release Date and Time
The Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry” launches on December 18, 2024, at 9 AM CT.
It will retail for $210 and be available to purchase via Nike's SNKRS app.
Be ready to act fast—this sneaker is expected to sell out quickly.
Where to Buy the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry"
Here’s where you can try to secure the “Blueberry” on release day:
- Nike SNKRS: Set up your account and enable notifications for updates.
- Major Retailers: Sites like Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and JD Sports will likely stock this release.
- Local Boutiques: Check nearby sneaker stores for raffles or first-come, first-served availability.
Pricing and Sizing
This drop will be available in full family sizing, with prices as follows:
- Adults: $210
- Grade School: $150
- Preschool: $90
- Toddlers: $75
Tips secure Your Pair
- Prepare Accounts Early: Have your details ready to save time during checkout.
- Enable Autofill: Speed up the payment process with preloaded information.
- Use Multiple Devices: Maximize your chances by trying on different platforms.
- Enter Raffles: Many retailers will run raffles for the chance to buy—don’t skip them.
Resale Options for Missed Drops
If you miss the initial release, platforms like StockX, GOAT, and eBay will likely have pairs available, though at a premium.
Expect resale prices to climb as demand increases, so act quickly to snag a pair before prices soar.
