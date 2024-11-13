How to Play Pickleball: Rules & Tips for Beginners and Pros
Pickleball is the perfect blend of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton—and it’s quickly becoming a fan favorite.
With a smaller court and slower ball, it’s accessible to players of all skill levels.
If you’re just starting out or looking to up your game, here’s a simple guide to pickleball’s key rules and some top tips to help you play like a pro.
The Basics: Court, Equipment, and Setup
Pickleball is played on a 20-by-44-foot court (similar in size to a badminton court) with a net that’s 36 inches at the sidelines and 34 inches in the middle.
You can play singles or doubles, but doubles is most common.
To get started, you’ll need a paddle (think oversized ping-pong paddle), a pickleball (a wiffle-style ball), and court shoes to help you move quickly.
Ready? Let’s get into the basics.
Basic Rules of Pickleball
1. Serving
The serve is always underhand, with the paddle making contact with the ball below your waist.
Serve diagonally into the opponent’s service box.
Only one serve attempt is allowed, unless the ball hits the net but still lands correctly—known as a “let” serve, allowing a redo.
2. Scoring
Only the serving team can score points.
Games are typically played to 11 points, and players must win by 2.
In competitive matches, games may go up to 15 or 21 points.
3. Double-Bounce Rule
When the ball is served, it must bounce once on each side before volleys (hitting the ball without letting it bounce) are allowed.
This keeps the game balanced and prevents aggressive, serve-and-smash tactics.
4. The Kitchen (Non-Volley Zone)
The kitchen is a 7-foot area on both sides of the net where players cannot volley.
You’re allowed to enter this “no-volley zone” to hit a ball after it bounces, but must exit before the next shot.
The rule encourages precision rather than constant net smashes.
Tips for Beginners: Master the Basics
Focus on Your Serve
A consistent serve is essential for starting strong. Practice your underhand swing, aiming for your opponent’s weak side (often their backhand). A well-placed serve can put your opponent on the defensive right from the start.
Control the Kitchen
In pickleball, controlling the kitchen is key. After you serve, position yourself just behind the kitchen line and be ready to move forward or back. Avoid stepping into the kitchen unless necessary, and practice quick footwork to help you stay agile.
Master the Dink Shot
The “dink” is a soft, controlled shot that lands in your opponent’s kitchen, disrupting their rhythm and making them play closer to the net. Dinks slow down the game and keep your opponent on their toes. Practice gentle dinks to add variety and strategy to your play.
Focus on Footwork
Good footwork helps you stay balanced and reach the ball quickly. Move with short, quick steps and keep your weight on the balls of your feet to stay agile. This helps you adjust to the ball’s bounces and improves your control on the court.
Communicate in Doubles
If you’re playing doubles, communication with your partner is essential. Call out who’s going for each shot to avoid confusion and work together to cover the court. Having a plan—like one person staying back while the other covers the net—helps prevent errors and keeps you organized.
Advanced Tips for Experienced Players
Experiment with Spin Shots
Adding spin to your shots can make them harder to predict. Try topspin and backspin to keep your opponent guessing and make returns more challenging.
Anticipate Your Opponent’s Moves
Once you’re comfortable with the basics, work on reading your opponent’s body language and positioning. Anticipate where they’ll hit next and position yourself accordingly to gain an edge.
Mix Up Your Game
Avoid becoming predictable. Mix up your shots with cross-court dinks, deep serves, and occasional lobs to keep your opponent guessing. A varied game forces them to stay on their toes.
Practice Patience
As your skill level improves, patience becomes key. Pickleball rewards consistency over aggression, so don’t try to smash every shot. Wait for the right opportunity to attack and focus on control.
Whether you’re new to the sport or a seasoned player, these tips will help you play with confidence and enjoy the game even more. With a bit of practice, you’ll be dinking, volleying, and ruling the court like a pro.
