Game Day Recipes: 15 Easy Ideas for Your Game Day Party
Whether you’re planning to have people over to watch the game, or you’re setting up for an awesome tailgate, your party’s food choices are crucial to properly set the tone. So, to help make prepping less stressful, we’ve compiled a list of our go-to game day snacks that are both fan favorites and easy to throw together.
Your Game Day MVP - The Slow Cooker
Just like the great Ron Popeil advised in an iconic infomercial years ago, “Set it and forget it!” That’s what makes slow cooker recipes so appealing to make. The majority of them consist of a handful of ingredients that can be thrown together and slowly cooked toward deliciousness over the course of a few hours.
Most slow cooker recipes are simple to make. The food stays warm through the afternoon and night. And if you’re traveling, they are typically easy to transport. Here are a few of our favorites:
- Shredded Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
- Italian Beef Sandwiches
- Beef and Bean Chili
- Shredded Chicken Tacos
- Cajun Corn
When You Dip, I Dip, We Dip
Sometimes folks aren’t in the mood to fill their plate with a proper meal. Instead, they would rather casually graze the dip selection (again, and again, and again). To satisfy those folks, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite game day dip recipes below:
Snack Attack
You’ve had your fill of sandwiches. You’ve dabbled with all the dips. But the game is still going and that means you’re still munching. Enter the snacks.
Sure, the more substantial foods and dips get the majority of the spotlight. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get creative with your snack lineup. We’ve put together a few ideas that will keep your fellow fans satisfied all the way through the game’s final moments.
- Fresh Soft Pretzels
- Slow Cooked Spiced Mixed Nuts
- Fruit Salad
- Ranch Oyster Crackers
- White Chocolate Chex Mix