How To Clean A Baseball Hat: 6 Easy Steps To Keep Your Cap Fresh and Shapely
Baseball hats can take a beating.
Sweat, dirt, and daily wear all add up, leaving your favorite cap looking less than fresh. But before tossing it in the washing machine, know that baseball hats need a bit of special care to keep their shape, color, and structure intact.
Here’s a simple guide to clean your baseball hat safely and effectively, whether it’s your go-to game day hat or a vintage collector’s item.
Step 1: Check the Material and Read the Labels
Not all hats are made the same, so your first step is to check the materials.
Newer hats made from cotton, polyester, or blends can generally handle gentle hand-washing. But older or wool hats, or those with cardboard brims, need extra care since they can be damaged by water or rough handling.
If your hat has a care label, read it carefully.
Some hats recommend hand-washing only, while others may be spot-clean only. Following these instructions can help prevent shrinking, color loss, and misshaping.
Step 2: Gather Your Cleaning Supplies
Here’s what you’ll need for a gentle, effective hand wash:
Mild Detergent or Dish Soap: Harsh cleaners can strip colors, so go with something gentle. We recommended Seventh Generation Free & Clear Dish Soap.
Soft Brush or Old Toothbrush: Helps lift stains without damaging fabric. Here's an ultra soft bristle toothbrush in case you do don't have an old one lying around.
Clean Towels: Handy for removing excess water and helping the hat keep its shape while drying.
Warm Water: Avoid hot water, as it can warp or shrink the fabric.
We recommended the above, but you could always buy a top rated hat cleaning kit instead.
With these simple supplies, you’re ready to get your hat looking fresh again.
Step 3: Spot Clean Problem Areas
Start with a quick spot clean, focusing on stains or heavily soiled areas like the sweatband.
Mix a few drops of mild detergent with warm water and dip the soft brush in the solution. Gently scrub any stained areas, especially around the inner band where sweat and oils tend to build up. For stubborn sweat stains, spend a little extra time on the inner band, scrubbing in small circles to lift grime.
After spot cleaning, wipe away soap residue with a damp cloth to prevent staining.
Step 4: Hand Wash the Entire Hat
Once you’ve handled the major spots, it’s time for a gentle hand wash. Fill a bowl or sink with warm water and add a small amount of mild detergent. Don't have a bowl big enough? Here's a collapsible dish tub that's perfect for the job and easy to store.
Swirl the water to create suds, then submerge your hat, allowing it to soak for 5–10 minutes. Then gently agitate the hat in the water, paying attention to any remaining dirt spots.
Use your brush to scrub any stubborn areas, but avoid wringing or twisting the hat, as this can distort its shape.
Step 5: Rinse and Remove Soap
Once the hat is clean, it’s important to rinse out all soap residue.
Empty the sink, refill it with clean, warm water, and swish the hat around to remove any lingering detergent. You may need to rinse a couple of times to get rid of all soap.
Be thorough with the rinse, as soap left in the fabric can cause irritation or even discoloration over time.
Step 6: Reshape and Air Dry
Drying your hat properly is key to preserving its shape.
After rinsing, gently press the hat between a clean towel to remove excess water. Do not wring it out, as this can lead to misshaping. Instead, reshape the brim and the body of the hat to its original form.
To help it dry in shape, place the hat on a small bowl or a rolled-up towel, supporting its structure as it dries. A hat shaper will also get the job done.
Choose a well-ventilated area and let it air dry completely, but keep it out of direct sunlight, which can fade colors.
With these simple steps, your baseball hat can stay clean and fresh without losing its shape or color.
A little care goes a long way, keeping your cap looking new and ready for every outing, game day, or casual wear.
More About Baseball