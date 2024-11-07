Best Tailgating Tips From Food Ideas To Party Games
Anyone who frequents sporting events knows that the pregame tailgate can often be more fun than the actual live event itself. But if you don’t come properly prepared, you could find yourself left out in the cold - sometimes literally.
To help ensure you have the best game day experience possible, we’ve put together a list of the best tailgating tips to follow from beginning to end of the parking lot party.
Arrive Early
This first tailgating tip might be obvious, but if you don’t get to your tailgating site early enough, what’s the point? It takes time to set up an impressive spread. If you get to the lot late and have to take everything back down shortly after putting it up, it’s just a waste of time and effort.
Many stadiums have tailgating rules listed somewhere on their website. Be sure to seek them out to find out how early you can arrive and what is and isn’t allowed on the property.
Know the Weather
Again, a little obvious, but crucial! If you're going to an NFL game in the late fall or winter, it can get pretty cold out there depending on where you are. Transversally, if you aren’t prepared for the sunshine and heat at an MLB tailgate in the middle of summer, you’ll regret it.
A canopy can be clutch any time of year to protect from excessive sunshine and precipitation. Bringing a portable heater can be beneficial if members of our party are susceptible to colder weather. And, of course, bring the appropriate clothing that will keep you comfortable both inside the stadium and out.
The Essentials
Every great tailgate revolves around three key elements: food, drink, and games. This trio is a staple at pretty much any tailgating event you’ll see.
When it comes to games to choose from, there’s a seemingly endless list. You should always have a football with you, of course. An impromptu catch is always a great time. But as far as more structured games go, consider a few from this list of favorites:
- Cornhole
- Cup Pong
- Washer Toss
- Ladder Ball
- Kan Jam
- Putting Pong
"Every great tailgate revolves around three key elements: food, drink, and games."
The food spread is arguably the most important aspect of any great tailgate. But you don’t want to make it overwhelming. Think of foods that are relatively easy to make ahead of time and even easier to transport. Dips, sandwiches, sliders, wings, chips, and pretzels are all tried and true. You can purchase disposable buffet trays and Sterno fuel for relatively cheap if you need to heat things or keep them warm.
Slow cooker/crockpot-style meals are super tailgate-friendly too. Pulled pork, chili, mac and cheese, buffalo chicken, meatballs, Italian beef - the list of possibilities goes on and on. Using a portable grill is always an option too for burgers, hotdogs, and the like. Just ensure that you don’t put the grill away hot before venturing into the stadium.
Beverages are a bit simpler. You know what you want to be sipping on, alcoholic or not. However, if you are having a few brews or cocktails prior to the game, pacing yourself is paramount. It’s a long day after all.
The key factor with your drinks is ensuring that you have plenty of ice and a quality cooler that will keep them brisk all throughout your festivities.
Other Key Items
In addition to the essentials, there are a few other key items that will help to make your tailgate run super smooth. A table or two for your food and games is a must. As are chairs for everyone to sit in. You’ll want to bring some team decor too. That will help to set the tone for why you’re there in the first place.
A portable speaker that allows you to jam out or listen to the pregame show helps to liven the mood. Portable power stations are always a pro move to bring along. They not only keep your phone juiced, but you can use them to power hot plates, slow cookers, heaters, lights, and anything else that relies on electricity.
Finally, don’t forget to bring a few garbage bags to clean up when all is said and done. It’s never a good look to be that group of people who leave the lot a wreck when they roll out once the game goes final.
