Best Sports Streaming Services of 2024: A Guide For Every Fan
The world of sports streaming has become a mix of choices, deals, and exclusive partnerships that can feel overwhelming. Gone are the days when one TV subscription let you watch all your favorite teams.
Now, with different leagues partnering with multiple platforms, finding the right streaming service has become key for fans who want to catch every game, match, and event.
Here’s a guide to some of the best sports streaming options, with the latest info on pricing, features, and the sports they cover.
Netflix
Netflix is known for its vast library of shows and movies, and it’s now stepping into live sports.
While sports content is limited, Netflix has started streaming special events, like golf tournaments and an upcoming NFL game on Christmas.
Additionally, Netflix’s sports documentaries are a hit, with series like Formula 1: Drive to Survive offering behind-the-scenes access to major sports.
- Leagues Available: NFL (limited games) and select Netflix-produced events
- Cost: Starts at $7/month with ads
- Free Trial: None
Best for: Fans who love sports documentaries and occasional live events.
Max
Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max added a Bleacher Report–branded sports section featuring NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA games.
Max charges an extra $10/month for the Bleacher Report add on, increasing the total price to about $20/month.
- Leagues Available: NBA, MLB, NHL, U.S. Soccer, NCAA basketball
- Cost: $10/month add-on in addition to regular Max subscription ($10/month)
- Free Trial: None
Best for: Basketball fans or those who want TNT and TBS coverage.
Sling TV
Sling TV offers two packages: Orange (with ESPN channels) and Blue (NBC, Fox, and local networks in select markets).
Both packages now include TBS and TNT, making it an affordable choice for NBA, NFL, and MLB fans.
For an extra $11/month, Sling has 25+ sports channels, including NFL RedZone and MLB Network.
- Leagues Available: NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, soccer, golf, and more (varies by package)
- Cost: Starts at $40/month
- Free Trial: No, but the first month is 50% off
Best for: Fans looking for flexibility in streaming multiple sports without breaking the bank.
Hulu + Live TV
Hulu’s Live TV service includes access to ESPN+ and Disney+ along with 95+ channels, 12 dedicated to sports.
With local channels, ESPN networks, FS1, and NBC Sports, Hulu is a solid choice for fans of national games, including the Super Bowl and the Olympics.
It’s more expensive than other options but comes with a wide range of programming.
- Leagues Available: NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, soccer, NASCAR, UFC, and more
- Cost: $59.99/month (for 3 months, then $82.99/month)
- Free Trial: Three days
Best for: Fans who want a comprehensive sports lineup with Disney+ and ESPN+ included.
ESPN+
While ESPN+ doesn’t include the live ESPN channels, it’s still a great supplement for fans of international sports, college leagues, and niche content.
ESPN+ also offers exclusive UFC fights and PGA golf, along with 180+ MLB games.
You’ll also find in-depth sports documentaries, including the acclaimed 30 for 30 series.
- Leagues Available: MLB, NHL, UFC, PGA, international soccer, and college sports
- Cost: $11.99/month or $119.99/year
- Black Friday Offer: $99.99 for the first year
- Free Trial: None
Best for: Fans on a budget who want exclusive coverage of certain leagues and ESPN documentaries.
YouTube TV
With YouTube TV’s standard subscription, you’ll have access to all major sports channels, including ESPN, FS1, and NBC Sports, plus league-specific channels like NFL Network, NBA TV, and MLB Network.
YouTube TV is also the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket, available as a season add-on.
YouTube’s unlimited DVR feature lets you record entire seasons of games.
- Leagues Available: NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Premier League, college sports, and more
- Cost: $73/month; NFL Sunday Ticket add-on costs $349/season
- Free Trial: Yes (duration varies)
Best for: Fans who need unlimited DVR and want access to NFL Sunday Ticket
FuboTV
FuboTV is a sports-heavy streaming service with a range of channels, including CBS Sports, Fox Sports, and the ESPN networks, although it lacks TNT and TBS.
Its $7 monthly sports add-on, billed quarterly, includes Real Madrid’s channel and ESPN’s Spanish-language offerings.
- Leagues Available: NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Premier League, NASCAR, WWE, and more
- Cost: Starts at $80/month
- Free Trial: Yes (length varies)
Best for: Fans who want a heavy focus on sports and don’t mind the lack of Warner channels.
Peacock
NBC’s Peacock is perfect if you want Sunday Night Football, Premier League soccer, and exclusive WWE events.
While Peacock doesn’t have as broad a sports lineup as other services, its affordable pricing makes it a good option if you’re only looking for specific sports like rugby, cycling, and Olympic events.
- Leagues Available: NFL (select games), Premier League, WWE, NASCAR, Big Ten football, and more
- Cost: $7.99/month or $79.99/year
- Free Trial: None
Best for: Fans of NFL’s Sunday Night Football and Premier League soccer.
Paramount+
Paramount+ gives you access to CBS-hosted NFL games, UEFA Champions League, and other soccer events.
For an additional fee, you can get the Showtime bundle, which adds NWSL soccer, NCAA basketball, and more.
- Leagues Available: NFL, Champions League, PGA, college basketball, and NWSL
- Cost: $7.99/month for basic; $12.99/month with Showtime
- Free Trial: Seven days
Best for: Fans who watch CBS sports and want access to premium soccer tournaments.
Apple TV
If you're looking for the MLS Season Pass and you want to watch the race for the MLS Cup, Apple TV is your pick.
- Leagues Available: MLS
- Cost: $9.99 (Apple TV+ subscribers get it for free)
Summary
For die-hard sports fans, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are top choices for all-around coverage, while services like FuboTV and Peacock are better for specific sports preferences.
Whatever your needs, there’s a streaming service to fit every budget and viewing style, so you’ll never have to miss a game again!
