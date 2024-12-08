The Best Fantasy Football Trophies To Crown Your League's Champion
Any respectable fantasy football league has an award to dole out to the champion at the end of the season. Sure, prize money is great, but when you're able to hold that symbol of greatness over your league mates it's a sweet, sweet feeling.
To help you bring the best fantasy football trophy to your crew of degenerates, we've assembled a list of our favorites. Whether it's an actual trophy, a championship belt, a ring, or just a t-shirt, there's surely something on our list below that you'll be excited to hand out to your champ.
TrophySmack Perpetual Fantasy Football Trophy
The TrophySmack Perpetual Fantasy Football Trophy is an impressive beast of an award. At 26 inches tall, it has a presence that can't be denied. But if you're looking for something grander, they offer 36-inch and 56-inch options too.
One of the awesome things about TrophySmack's offering is that the company offers 19 years' worth of free engraved plates for past champions. So if you're league has been around for over a decade or so, you can provide them with the names and years of your former champions to have those shipped to your home as part of the trophy's purchase.
The trophy can be further customized with black, blue, red, or silver posts. And you can request expedited shipping too if you've realized your trophyless at the conclusion of the season.
Decade Awards 2024 Fantasy Football Champion Ring
No matter how bad you may want to, you can't really take your championship trophy with you on a day-to-day basis. That's where a fantasy football championship ring comes in. And the Decade Awards 2024 Fantasy Football Champion Ring is our favorite one out there.
Available in either silver or gold styles, these relatively inexpensive zinc-based rings come in a range of sizes. One side features football play art which is a fun touch. While the other touts 2024 as the year the ring-wearer reigned. And when it's not on the champ's hand, a small stand is included too so that you can show it off from your man cave or wherever it may fit in.
DraftNow Fantasy Football Trophy
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Well, if that's true, the NFL's Lombardi Trophy should be blushing. The DraftNow Fantasy Football Trophy is designed to look incredibly close to the NFL's Super Bowl trophy and does a great job doing it.
DraftNow's chrome championship trophy stands 14 inches tall and sports a shiny silver finish just like the Lombardi. If you're looking for a great fantasy football trophy without the need for yearly engravings, the DraftNow Fantasy Football Trophy is an awesome choice.
Official NFL Fantasy Football Trophy
The NFL's own Official Fantasy Football Trophy is a great looking option to award your league's winner. The blue and silver tones look cool, and in the background of the design are fun fantasy football-themed graphics to give it character.
The officially licensed trophy is pretty sizeable at 18 inches tall. It's comprised entirely of resin with the upper NFL Fantasy logo being made of chrome. It's one of the sleeker-looking fantasy football trophies you'll find.
TrophySmack Fantasy Football Championship Belt
There's nothing cooler than rolling into your league's annual fantasy draft with the championship belt thrown over your shoulder. There are a lot of options out there, but the TrophySmack Fantasy Football Championship Belt stands out for a variety of reasons.
First off, in either gold or silver options, the belt looks incredible. TrophySmack states its belt is 30% larger than most others which gives it extra clout. Because the belt's plate is crafted from metal it carries weight with it that just feels authentic. And the synthetic leather straps on the ends bring the entire package together.
TrophySmack gives you the option of buying the belt with or without engravings. Just like with the company's trophy selection, you can backfill previous championship winners when you make your purchase. So even if prior champions never actually wore the belt, they're still honored.
Fantasy Football Champion T-Shirt
Not all fantasy football leagues are as intense and dedicated as others. But still, your champion needs something to commemorate their victory, right? Consider ordering your league's winner this Fantasy Football Champion T-Shirt.
It's a relatively light investment and will surely be worn by your champion at the league's following draft day. It's available in a ton of sizes for both men and women. And there's a ton of colors to choose from so that you can order a design you know they'll love.
Decade Awards Monster Toilet Bowl Trophy
In fantasy football, there's the champ and then there's everyone else. But amongst everyone else, someone is a bigger loser than the rest. Many leagues these days award a last-place trophy to shame the last-place player. And the Decade Awards Monster Toilet Bowl Trophy is our favorite of them all.
The Decade Awards Monster is a cool mascot that the company uses in a lot of its fantasy football designs. Here, the beast is sitting shamefully on his porcelain throne as he contemplates what exactly went wrong to get him there. Was it a horrible first-round pick or just general fantasy football ineptitude?
The resin-cast bronze colored trophy sports a customizable plate on the front too. If you want to purchase one annually and shame the owner by name and season you can do that. Or, just order one with the league name and loser title that can be past around for years to come.
