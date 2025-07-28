Chad Kelly Update Not Good for Argonauts, Leads to More Questions for Future
Just when things couldn't get worse for the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts, it just did.
News dropped that the Argos have placed quarterback Chad Kelly on the six-game injury list once again. Kelly is still recovering from fracturing his leg in last year's playoff game against the Montreal Alouettes. He has yet to play in a game this season with Nick Arbuckle making all the starts.
“While much progress has been made through the injury rehabilitation process, the collective decision has been made by the team, medical personnel and Chad himself to extend that timeline by placing him on the six-game injured list,” Argos general manager Michael Clemons said in a statement.
“Chad’s highest priority is returning to play alongside his teammates, but ensuring a timeline that protects his long-term health is the most important consideration. Chad will continue to rehab diligently, and we look forward to seeing him back on the field soon.”
Is It Time to Have a Conversation About Chad Kelly's Future in Toronto?
The last year-and-a-half has not been good at all for Kelly in Toronto. Last season, he had a nine-game suspension from the CFL for violating the gender-based violence policy. He would return and finish the season as the starter for the Argos until getting hurt in the playoffs.
Arbuckle took over for the Grey Cup game and while it was a mixed performance from him, Toronto still won the title. This season has not been as good for Arbuckle and the Argos as they are off to a 2-5 start.
The good news is that they are coming off a 31-17 win over the team they beat in the Grey Cup, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Arbuckle had one of his best performances of the year with 316 yards and two touchdowns to zero interceptions.
Overall for the year, Arbuckle is the leading passer in the CFL with 2,007 yards and is second in the league with 11 touchdowns. Despite a 71.4% completion percentage, he also leads the CFL in interceptions with eight.
There are two sides to the argument as to whether Kelly is still a good option for the Argonauts. The question starts with whether Arbuckle is a legitimate No. 1 at 31 years old. His deep ball has helped hide his turnover problems, but his play has been inconsistent throughout the season.
Kelly is still a great talent, but the character issues are the biggest reason he couldn't stay in the NFL. When healthy, he's one of the top quarterbacks in the CFL, but this injury could completely change things.
If the season continues to get out of control, it might be better for Toronto to shut Kelly down and focus on next season. That option could be on the table if he ends up being part of their future plans.
Toronto has to ask itself whether this is worth the headaches he brings to the team. If it isn't, the Argos have some serious work to do in the offseason to decide who their future quarterback is.
The Argos are hoping there is still hope for Kelly coming back to a team ready to make a postseason run. It's starting to look like the 2025 season could be taking a tumble that will bring on many tough questions in the offseason for Kelly.