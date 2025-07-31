Former Houston Roughnecks Favorite to Make First CFL Start With Stampeders
The Calgary Stampeders are going to have someone unfamiliar under center, but someone United States football fans will know very well.
Calgary shared its lineup for its Thursday night showdown with the Ottawa Redblacks. There was a notable player missing from the lineup for the Stampeders: starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. That's because he was placed on the one-game injured list.
Entering the starting lineup is former Houston Roughnecks and NFL quarterback P.J. Walker. This will be his first start of his CFL career, but he has already appeared in games with the Stampeders. He's completed 3 of 7 passes for 20 yards and added 19 rushing yards and a touchdown on the season.
P.J. Walker's background and what he brings to the Stampeders
Walker was more well-known as a practice squad player in his first three seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts from 2016 through the beginning of 2019. His working relationship with former Colts QB Andrew Luck helped land him a job in the XFL thanks to the connection of commissioner Oliver Luck, Andrew's father.
In his only season with the Roughnecks, Walker made a name for himself with his Patrick Mahomes-type throws and plays, which earned him star status in the XFL. He finished with 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns to four interceptions in five games before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season in 2020.
After the season, he was picked up by the Carolina Panthers, where he played for three seasons. He went 3-3 as the starter, as he threw for 1,461 yards and five touchdowns to 11 interceptions. In 2023, he started two games for the Cleveland Browns, passing for 674 yards and one touchdown against five interceptions.
He had a short stint with the Seattle Seahawks last year before signing with Calgary. This season, he has served as Adams' backup, appearing in select games, but now finally gets his chance to start.
There shouldn't be too much change to the Stampeders offense with Walker compared to Adams. Both have similar skill sets, as Walker is mobile and has a strong arm. He can use his legs to run out of the pocket and throw a pretty deep ball.
Walker's experience in the NFL should help him thrive in the Stampeders' offense that has already been ranked as one of the top units in the CFL. Calgary enters the game with a 5-2 record and needs a win to stay in the West Division race with the 6-1 Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The Stampeders are banged up, so they will lean on the spring football legend Walker to get the job done.