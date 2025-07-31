Grey Cup Insurance: Nick Arbuckle Proves Backup QBs Matter More Than Ever
In a league where quarterback depth can make or break a season, the importance of a capable backup has never been more apparent in the CFL. Just ask Nick Arbuckle, the Toronto Argonauts’ seasoned No. 2 who knows what it is like to wait quietly in the wings … and walk away with a Grey Cup ring.
Arbuckle, once thought of as a future franchise quarterback in Calgary and later Ottawa, has found himself in a different role in recent seasons: steady, reliable, and often overlooked. But in 2024, when Toronto needed him most, he delivered.
Nick Arbuckle went from clipboard to center stage
After backing up Chad Kelly throughout the regular season, Arbuckle was thrust into action when Kelly suffered an injury during the 2024 East Final. With Toronto’s Grey Cup hopes hanging in the balance, Arbuckle stepped in, led the Argonauts to victory, and then followed it up with a commanding performance in the Grey Cup game.
Not only did Toronto win the championship, but Arbuckle was named Most Outstanding Player of the Game -- a rare feat for a quarterback who started the playoffs as a backup. It was a reminder of how quickly things can change in the CFL and how valuable a battle-tested No. 2 quarterback can be.
Fast forward to 2025, and the rest of the league is experiencing what Toronto already knew: you are only as good as your backup. The league has been defined by quarterback depth already this season.
Just this season, Calgary has turned to PJ Walker after losing Vernon Adams, Jr. Montreal starting QB Davis Alexander was placed on the six-week injury list after suffering a head injury in Week 7. Winnipeg is operating without Zach Collaros. Ottawa was without starter Dru Brown for three games so far this season. In each case, teams with playoff aspirations have been forced to pivot midseason and hope their backups could deliver.
Arbuckle stands at the ultimate blueprint for a modern backup. His journey, with multiple games started, makes him one of the most dependable quarterbacks in the league. His knowledge of multiple systems, calm presence and proven ability to perform under pressure give the Argos confidence that they are prepared for any situation. Arbuckle is second in passing yards this season.
With Kelly still out, Arbuckle is trying get the Argonauts back in playoff contention. He's been there before.