Hamilton Tiger-Cats Salute NBA Champion, Native Son Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
An unforgettable year for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just keeps getting better, as the NBA MVP and champion is getting a special homecoming, with his hometown CFL team joining in the fun of “Shai Rally Day” on Aug. 7.
The Oklahoma City Thunder star, who put together one of the most-accomplished seasons in NBA history, is also being honored by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats that evening when they take on the BC Lions. There will be a special in-game tribute, as well as a Gilgeous-Alexander towel for all fans in attendance at Hamilton Stadium.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s roots in Hamilton run deep.
“Hamilton is the city where I grew up, and it shaped the most pivotal years of my life,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, according to the Tigers-Cats website. “It laid the foundation not only for who I am as a basketball player, but for the man I’ve become. I wouldn’t be who I am today without this city, and I’m deeply grateful for the continued love and support.”
As part of Shai Rally Day, which begins that afternoon, Gilgeous-Alexander is also receiving the Key to the City from Hamilton mayor Andrea Horwath. No one has been awarded Hamilton’s Key to the City in 27 years.
“We are incredibly excited to host the Shai Rally Day and honor his remarkable success,” City manager Marnie Cluckie said. “As a local athlete who has gone on to achieve greatness, Shai shows us what’s possible when you follow your passion and work tirelessly for your dreams. We are incredibly proud and excited for Hamiltonians to come together in the community.”
SGA last attended a Tiger-Cats game in 2022. He’ll get a special treat as Gilgeous-Alexander’s 10th grade basketball teammate, Tyler Ternowski, is a wide receiver for the Ticats.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s NBA season ranks amongst the greatest in league history. In addition to winning the regular-season MVP -- he’s only the second Canadian ever to do so, joining Steve Nash -- SGA won the scoring title and Finals MVP.
Gilgeous-Alexander also signed the largest contract extension in NBA history earlier this month. SGA also claimed the 2025 ESPY Award for Best Male Athlete. The other finalists were Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles), and Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers).
“I want to thank the Thunder organization for allowing me to be me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said at the ESPYs. “I want to thank my teammates. Best basketball team in the world.”
Now his hometown and its CFL team get to celebrate one of its favorite sons.