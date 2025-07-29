Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Shares Stance on Playing Olympic Flag Football in 2028
When it comes to setting the roster for the first Team USA flag football entry in the Summer Olympics, finding the quarterback seems to be the obvious first move.
So why not shoot for the best in the game right now?
Well, it appears the most decorated quarterback in the NFL right now is not interested in winning gold for his country. Not that he’s got a problem with flag football making its Olympic debut. He’ll just be too old … in 2028.
Patrick Mahomes' stance on flag football in 2028 Summer Olympics?
That’s the stance of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. The three-time Super Bowl winner and two-time NFL MVP will be 32 by the time the Summer Games return to Los Angeles in three years.
“I’ll probably leave that to the younger guys,” Mahomes told reporters earlier this offseason. “I’ll be a little older by the time that thing comes around.”
Mahomes does turn 30 in September. And while being 32 is hardly old for a quarterback, especially with several playing in the NFL past 40 in recent years such as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Mahomes has put a lot of miles on his tires.
Competing in flag football and likely taking home a gold medal for Team USA just isn’t a priority for Mahomes at this stage of his career. The timing is hardly perfect, too.
The flag football competition in the Olympics competition is scheduled for July 14-21, 2028. That’s only about a week before veterans usually report for training camp. Mahomes would be going into his 12th season in 2028, with his health being a big priority.
NFL players are allowed to participate in the Olympics, with the league approving the flag football move earlier this year. Mahomes is on board with that decision.
“It’s awesome, honestly,” Mahomes said. “Just to be able to showcase the NFL to the whole world through flag football.”
The Chiefs signal-caller definitely keeps tabs on the flag football world. Mahomes was among the NFL personalities who noticed the amazing one-handed catch made by 14-year-old Brysen Wright in the NFL Flag Football Championships.
Wright helped lead Jaguars Elite 14U flag football team, and his touchdown catch, which has gone viral, received an emoji endorsement from Mahomes. Legendary receiver Odell Beckem Jr. reached out personally to Wright.
Mahomes likely won’t suit up for Team USA in three years, but he’ll definitely be cheering on his NFL brethren as they go for the gold.