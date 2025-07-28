Odell Beckem Jr. Iconic Catch Surpassed by Teenage Flag Football Viral Star?
Odell Beckem Jr. made perhaps the most iconic -- and arguably the best -- catch in NFL history almost 11 years ago. It’s one that will live forever in highlights, social media reels and the minds of football fans.
But has that OBJ signature moment been bested on a flag football field?
Brysen Wright definitely has a case. In a one-handed grab that evokes memories of New York Giants rookie Beckem doing the same against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in 2014, the 14-year-old member of Jaguars Elite 14U flag football team has gone viral.
NFL stars Mahomes and OBJ react to Brysen Wright's one-handed catch
And plenty of NFL personalities, including Beckem and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, have noticed. Beckem reached out to Wright personally.
“He just told me it was an awesome catch, but he really just told me more so if I needed anything he was there for me or if I needed any help with anything, he’ll help me,” Wright said Sunday, according to ESPN.
Wright made his spectacular, back-handed catch in the end zone over a defender to help Jaguars Elite win the boys NFL Flag Championships, which was televised by ESPN, on July 19. The team was honored by the Jacksonville Jaguars at training camp.
“It says a lot,” Wright said from Jags training camp. “Flag football is definitely a fun sport for sure. I’d advise a lot of people to play. I’ve been playing it my whole life. Just coming back and playing on ESPN is showing how fun it is. It means a lot.”
Wright said hearing from Beckem was “super cool,” while admitting the Beckem one-hander was “better.” Beckem, along with Justin Jefferson and Julio Jones, are some of Wright’s favorite receivers.
The one-handed grab is not something Wright works on.
“I practice two-hand catches ‘cause that’s what you want to do, but if it come, it come,” Wright said of one-handers. “I don’t practice it though, it just come.”
Jacksonville coach Liam Coen also called Wright and his Elite teammates over into the team huddle to break down the Jags as practice was ending.
“Just a blessing to be able to break down an NFL practice at a young age,” Wright said. “That was super cool going in and breaking down the huddle after they had a great practice.”
Wright (6-4, 215) is already being recruited by several major schools, including Ohio State, Georgia and Texas, despite not being scheduled to graduate from Mandarin High School (Jacksonville) until 2028. He sees no issue in playing tackle and flag football going forward. Flag football makes its debut in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
“I definitely think you can play both,” Wright said.