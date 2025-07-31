UFL

UFL Adds Billionaire Entrepreneur as Co-Owner Amid Offseason of Uncertainty

Mike Repole, co-founder of such brands as vitaminwater and BODYARMOR, is joining the UFL's ownership group that includes FOX, ESPN and Dwayne Johnson.

Art Garcia

The $1,500,000 Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (GR 1), for three year-olds, going one mile and a half on the dirt, at Belmont Park, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, was won by the Todd Pletcher trainee Mo Donegal with Irad Ortiz, Jr. in the irons. Holding up the Belmont Stakes trophy is part owner Mike Repole of Repole Stable. Cot Belmont Stakes 31 Syndication Bucks County Courier Times
Amid an offseason of relocation rumors and general uncertainty, the UFL is adding a partner to the ownership group that appears to offer a level of stability.

The league announced Thursday that entrepreneur and “billion-dollar brand builder” Mike Repole is joining the league’s ownership group that includes Dwayne Johnson, FOX, ESPN, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners.

“The UFL is thrilled to welcome a visionary like Mike Repole to our ownership group,” UFL president & CEO Russ Brandon said in a statement. “Mike’s entrepreneurial accomplishments are extraordinary, and his dynamic leadership will immediately elevate the league’s business and brand trajectory.”

Repole is best known for co-founding vitaminwater, smartwater and BODYARMOR, which collectively sold to The Coca-Cola Company for more than $12 billion. He is currently the majority owner of NOBULL, the high-performance footwear and apparel company backed by NFL legend Tom Brady. Repole is also the owner of snacking brand JUNKLESS and founder of Repole Stable.

Why is billionaire entrepreneur Mike Repole buying to the UFL now?

The UFL fan base his been rocked this offseason by rumors that four teams -- Michigan Panthers, Memphis Showboats, Houston Roughnecks and Birmingham Stallions -- are relocating for the 2026 season. Teams have traditionally changed markets in spring football, but the possibility of half of the league being on the move has been a shock to many.

Still, Repole sees an opportunity with the UFL.

“Football has clearly established itself as America’s most popular sport, with tremendous momentum and demand,” he said in a statement. “There’s no better time than now to build a strong, sustainable spring league that unites players, teams, and fans. I’m honored to join the United Football League’s ownership group as we work to create something truly lasting and game-changing.”

Repole already confirmed that Columbus, Ohio, would be one of the new markets in 2026. He also hinted at more changes to come in the near future.

While Repole believes the UFL’s television ratings are a strong indicator that the league can be successful, he admits that attendance is a problem.

"When some of the stadiums look like COVID games and there are no fans, and there really isn't a cheering section, I think there's a disconnect with how the product is connecting," Repole told USA Today.

Hence, the relocation of teams.

"I think the biggest opportunity is picking the right city, picking the right markets, picking the right venues and then really connecting with every fan, one fan at a time, and spending more time in that local region," he added.

