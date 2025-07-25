Arizona Cardinals Sign UFL Standout to Address Defensive Line
After being thin and injury prone along the defensive line last season, the Arizona Cardinals dipped into the UFL to add to what’s suddenly looking like an area of strength.
The Cardinals signed Arlington Renegades nose tackle Kyon Barrs to their training camp roster, giving the former undrafted free agent out of USC another shot at the NFL. Barrs spent time with the Seattle Seahawks in training camp in 2024, but didn’t make the final 53-man roster.
Barrs is listed as fourth on the Cardinals depth chart at left defensive tackle behind rookie starter Walter Nolan III, veteran Calais Campbell and Bilal Nichols. Arizona currently has starter Dalvin Thompson backed up PJ Mustipher and rookie Elijah Simmons at right defensive tackle.
Which defensive lineman will make Cardinals final roster?
Campbell and Thompson were big offseason signings, and first round pick Nolan figures to be a cornerstone for years to come. That’s three tackles already that are locks to make the roster.
The Cardinals kept only six defensive linemen last year going into the regular season. When the defensive ends are brought into the mix, including Justin Jones and Darius Robinson, the numbers get tight for Barrs to make the cut.
Jones and Nichols, another holdover, did spend much of last season out with injuries. Robinson, a first round pick in 2024, was also out for much of his rookie season with an injury.
Arizona could elect to keep seven lineman, giving younger/cheaper options like Simmons and Barrs a chance. And there’s always the practice squad.
Bulking up the interior of the defensive line was a priority for general manager Monti Ossenfort. The Cardinals struggled to find production at tackle in 2024, with the team finishing 20th in the league in rushing yards allowed (126.4) and 22nd in rushing touchdowns allowed (22).
Barrs did play a key role on Arlington’s defensive front during the 2025 season, starting all 10 games and recording 24 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass breakup. He originally signed with the Renegades in December 2024.
He appeared in 13 games for USC during his final college season, tallying 18 tackles. Prior to that Barrs played in 38 games at Arizona, amassing 102 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.
The Renegades retain Barrs’ UFL rights should he return to the league in the future.
The Cardinals open the preseason Aug. 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. The deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players is Aug. 26. The regular season begins Sept. 7 at the New Orleans Saints.