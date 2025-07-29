Bills Sign UFL Star to Aid Ailing Receiving Corps
A rash of injuries have hit the Buffalo Bills receiving corps, prompting the franchise to look to a familiar face and UFL standout to help fill the void.
The Bills signed Deon Cain, who starred for the Birmingham Stallions in 2025, to their training camp roster on Monday. Buffalo had four pass-catchers -- Elijah Moore (leg soreness), Kaden Prather (hamstring), Curtis Samuel and Tyrell Shavers -- miss practice Monday, according to NFL.com.
Cain, coming off an All-UFL season with the Stallions, is joining the Bills for the third time in the last year, as noted by Ryan Miller of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. The two previous signings also followed injuries to Bills receivers.
What does UFL's Deon Cain bring to Bills' depleted receiving room?
Cain (6-2, 202) has is a vertical threat with 4.43 speed and good size. The 28-year-old Clemson product caught 29 passes for 514 yards and six touchdowns in nine games for Birmingham.
Cain ranked third in the UFL in receiving yards, second in receiving touchdowns and fifth with 421 kick return yards.
Cain won two spring football titles with the Stallions. Birmingham, which is rumored to relocate next season, won the first UFL championship in 2024. Cain won his first the previous year, earning MVP honors in the 2023 USFL Championship game with three touchdown receptions. Birmingham beat the Pittsburgh Maulers 28-12.
The Tampa native was also part of college national championship with Clemson in 2017. He caught 130 balls for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons (2015-17) for the Tigers.
Cain was part of the Bills' 2024 preseason roster, totaling three catches for 28 yards. He was part of the final roster cuts. Cain was re-signed to the Buffalo practice squad on Oct. 31, 2024, and was waived on Dec. 3.
He was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round (No. 185) in 2018, but suffered an ACL team in his first preseason game.
Cain’s NFL career includes stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles. He’s has 15 career games under his belt, including six starts, with nine catches for 124 yards.
Cain’s return to the NFL makes sense. He was named by Bleacher Report as one of five UFL players who deserve another NFL chance. The Bills obviously think so … for the third time.
In a corresponding move, the Bills released CB Daryl Porter Jr. The Stallions, who are rumored to relocate for the 2026 season, will retain Cain’s rights should he return to the UFL.