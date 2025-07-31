Columbus Confirmed as New UFL Relocation Market by New League Co-Owner
New UFL co-owner and entrepreneur Mike Repole confirmed Thursday that Columbus, Ohio, will be one of the relocation markets in 2026, according to USA Today.
The UFL issued a press release Thursday that only said Repole was joining the ownership group. There was no mention of Columbus or any other relocation markets being announced.
Football has clearly established itself as America’s most popular sport, with tremendous momentum and demand. There’s no better time than now to build a strong, sustainable spring league that unites players, teams, and fans. I’m honored to join the United Football League’s ownership group as we work to create something truly lasting and game-changing.- Repole said in a statement from the UFL
UFL NewsHub's Mark Perry and Pro Football Newsroom's James Larsen reported last week that the league was going to relocate four teams, with one of the markets being Columbus. Those teams leaving include the Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, Houston Roughnecks and Birmingham Stallions.
In Repole's interview with USA Today, he listed which city will have a new team in 2026.
We're excited about Columbus as a market, We know how good Ohio State is and how big football is in Columbus. We're excited about the local businesses in Columbus and the fan base.- Repole to USA Today.
The Columbus franchise would play in Historic Crew Stadium, the former home of Columbus Crew which has a seating capacity of 19,968. That size, Repole said, is perfect for the UFL.
Outside of pro football and college football, there aren't too many sports that can draw 50,000 to 100,000 at a game. NBA arenas are 18,000. NHL arenas are 17,000.- Repole to USA Today
Repole's Background and Other Relocation News He Shared
For those who may not know who Repole is, he is known for co-founding multiple companies, including Vitaminwater, Smartwater and BodyArmour. He also is a majority owner of NOBULL, which is also backed by former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.
Repole brings a wealth of knowledge and financial resources to the table that the UFL has been lacking. It's part of the reason the league is looking into moving current UFL markets to new cities.
During the same USA Today article, Repole also shared what relocation could look like for the UFL in the next month.
There will definitely be two new locations next year. And within the next 30 days, there could be up to four.- Repole
We're gonna play with eight teams. We're gonna have eight teams. We're gonna have eight names. We're gonna have eight venues. We might even stay in a city and change the venue. I mean, right now, everything is on the table.- Repole
Repole also added that the league had 31 cities file for an application to have a UFL team. Columbus is the only city that has been accepted. The league hopes to have their 2026 plans completed by mid-September.
If there is any consolation to the news, there might still be hope for the Panthers and Stallions to survive. Everyone can guess that the Roughnecks and Showboats would most likely be the first two teams to be relocated if chosen.
Even though the league has not confirmed any news at this time, it's reassuring to hear from the new owner, who has demonstrated transparency, that the UFL will relocate to at least two places. Now comes the waiting game on where they will be going.