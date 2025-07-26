Raiders Sign UFL Playoff Standout, Champion to Bolster Receiving Depth
The Las Vegas Raiders expect to be more dynamic on offense this season under new quarterback Geno Smith and head coach Pete Carroll, adding weapons on that side of the ball throughout the offseason.
The Raiders made another move on the eve of training camp by signing former UFL and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Seth Williams. The Auburn product joined the DC Defenders during the season and played a key role in the team’s run to the UFL championship.
Williams, signed by DC on May 12, had eight receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in two games played during the regular season. He played in both playoff games and made three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, including one reception for 46 yards in the 58-34 victory over the Michigan Panthers for the title.
Before joining the Defenders, Williams was on the practice squad for the Cowboys during the 2024 season. He was waived on May 7 and joined the Defenders less than a week later.
What does Seth Williams bring to Raiders receiving corps?
The Cottondale, Alabama native also spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. Williams was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft after a standout three-year collegiate career at Auburn. With the Tigers, Williams totaled 132 career receptions for 2,124 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.
The Raiders traded for Smith, who threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Seattle Seahawks last season, to revive what was an anemic offense. Las Vegas was 27th in total offense in 2024.
The Raiders currently have 12 receivers in camp, including the team’s top two pass-catchers -- Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker -- from last season. The teams also drafted TCU wide receiver Jack Bech in the second round. Las Vegas took Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth pick to add to its attack.
Smith likes what he’s seen from the receivers so far.
“Those guys are doing a good job already,” Smith told reporters at training camp. “You’ve got to be a pro. You’ve got to know what you are doing. You cannot get on the field if you do not know what you are doing. And a lot of these guys, like I said, these young guys have come ready, and they just picked it right up and have been going with us. They are slowly becoming vets.”
Williams (6-2, 211) has been around the NFL for years, played two games for the Broncos in 2021 and is still just 25 years old. He faces an uphill battle to make the Raiders, but his experience and recent strong play in the UFL have earned Williams this shot.
The Defenders retain Williams’ UFL rights should he return to the league in the future.