UFL Champion DC Defenders Make Obvious Choice, Name Full-time Head Coach
Winning a championship is usually a surefire will to keep a job. Just ask Shannon Harris.
After guiding the DC Defenders to the 2025 UFL title while serving as interim head coach, that moniker was dropped as Harris was promoted to head coach. The announcement was made by UFL president & CEO Russ Brandon.
“Shannon Harris isn’t just a remarkable UFL story -- he’s one of the most inspiring figures in all of sports this year,” Brandon said in a statement. “It’s a true honor to name him head coach of the DC Defenders. This season, he kept his team united and motivated, guiding them to the 2025 UFL Championship and finishing as the league’s top team. We’re excited to see Shannon back on the sidelines in 2026 as DC begins its title defense.”
Harris, the recipient of the 2025 UFL Buddy Teevens Coach of the Year Award, had previously been named interim head coach on March 23 after former head coach Reggie Barlow stepped down to become head coach at Tennessee State just a few days before the start of the UFL season. Harris played at and previously served as an assistant at Tennessee State, and rumors surfaced that he may return to his alma mater.
Why did Shannon Davis earn Defenders' head-coaching job?
In Harris’ first season, the Defenders improved from a 4-6 record in 2024 to 6-4 in 2025. DC posted a 36-18 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks in the 2025 XFL Conference Championship Game and a 58-34 win over the Michigan Panthers for the title.
“I am beyond excited for this opportunity to lead the DC Defenders, especially our players, coaches and support staff,” Harris said. “The DC community has the best fans in all sports, and I look forward to returning to the field next spring when we begin our quest for a second straight title.”
Harris began this past season with an 18-11 home win against the defending 2024 UFL champion Birmingham Stallions.
The Defenders went 4-1 through their first five games with wins over the Memphis Showboats (17-12), St. Louis (27-15) and Arlington Renegades (37-33). In Week 8, DC clinched a playoff berth with a slim 33-30 win over Arlington at Audi Field .
Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu had a standout season. Ta’amu led UFL in passing touchdowns (17), and ranked second in passing yards (2,294) and total yards (2,333). Overall, DC’s offense led the UFL in total yards (3,454). Ta’amu capped off the season with a record performance in the UFL Championship Game, receiving MVP honors after throwing for 390 yards and accounting for five touchdowns.
The Defenders defense ranked among league leaders in tackles for loss (1st, 59), takeaways (T-1st, 17), forced fumbles (T-2nd, 9), sacks (3rd, 22) and interceptions (T-3rd, 7).