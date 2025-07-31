UFL Relocation: Should Perennial Contender Birmingham Stallions Move?
Since the report from the UFL indicated that four teams are on the chopping block for relocation, there has been considerable discussion and debate about whether it should happen or not.
Arguments have been made for all the teams, including the Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions. Fans have made their voices heard regarding their anger for the decision being made, and worse, the lack of communication from the league.
One of the most debated teams among those four is the Stallions, with all the success they have had over the last four years, it almost seems crazy to let them move. There are arguments to be made on both ends, but ultimately, what is the best decision for the Stallions regarding their possible relocation?
Should the Birmingham Stallions Relocate or Stay?
This is one that might end up dividing the UFL fan base, but the Birmingham Stallions should get one more chance (with a caveat).
The Stallions' attendance dropped from 2024 (10,260) to 2025 (9,149). Let's go ahead and address the elephant in the room: the Mother's Day game that had less than 5,000 butts in seats was not a great scheduling decision by the UFL, but the league also can't avoid every holiday, so it's a split responsibility on the league and the fans to show up for the game.
What makes Birmingham work is that it was the No. 1 television market for the UFL with a 1.6 rating. That proves that fans are watching in the city. They just aren't attending the games as often.
The reason some people might be harsher on Birmingham is that the Stallions have won three league titles in four years, yet this achievement has only led to a decline in attendance. TV ratings are nice, but in-game experiences are where the league makes its money. A championship team should always see a rise in attendance, not a drop.
Looking at their on-field success, there hasn't been a team in spring football over the last five years who has been as good as the Stallions. Head coach Skip Holtz has built a juggernaut of a team with three league titles and four consecutive seasons in the playoffs, never losing more than three games in a regular season.
With that being said, the city still loves the team and has been the most vocal of the reported departure teams, so it would be worth it for the league to give the Stallions another season. If they survive, though, Birmingham fans must step up and actually attend the games.