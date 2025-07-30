UFL Relocation: Time for Houston Roughnecks to Move or Stay?
It's been a week since the surprising news that the UFL reportedly will be relocating all four of its USFL Conference teams to different places around the country.
The fan bases have not stayed silent, with hashtags and petitions being shared all over the internet to save their teams from being relocated. Every USFL Conference team fan base has spoken up about the potential departures of the Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, Memphis Showboats and Houston Roughnecks.
It's a tough pill to swallow to see Houston on the list after the success it had in the XFL in 2020 and 2023 on the field and in the stands. Their recent struggles since transitioning to the UFL could be playing a significant role in the decision to leave, but should the Roughnecks move?
Should UFL Move the Houston Roughnecks in 2026?
This one is a shame as Houston worked for a long time with the Roughnecks, but it has only gotten worse over the last two years. Sadly, the UFL also needs to move on from Houston.
Back in 2020, the Roughnecks averaged 18,230 fans per game in the XFL 2.0 with their three home games before the league suspended their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the attendance dropped in the XFL's return in 2023, the team still averaged 11,767 fans per game in the regular season and brought in more than 13,000 for the South Division title game.
The UFL decided in the merger to keep the Roughnecks name, but use the USFL's Gamblers' coaching staff and roster. USFL fans may not want to hear this, but this was the ultimate mistake of the league. Their attendance would go on to average 7,065 fans per game in 2024 and 5,712 last year.
Houston could never make the connection with this team. The appeal in the original Roughnecks was head coach Wade Phillips and his relationship with the city. Lightning was far from being caught in a bottle with this version of the Roughnecks that never made the postseason under Curtis Johnson.
The 2024 season was a nightmare, as Houston was one of the worst teams in the UFL. The Roughnecks were able to turn things around this past season, thanks in part to new starting quarterback Jalan McClendon, as the team finished with a respectable 5-5 record.
It may be a market to revisit in the future for the league, but for the time being, it's not working. The UFL needs to relocate the Roughnecks.