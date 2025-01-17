South Carolina's Dawn Staley Inks Historic NCAA Women's Basketball Contract Extension
Ever since becoming the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team's head coach in 2008, Dawn Staley has turned the program into a dynasty that perennially competes for national titles.
This is proven by the three National Championships (two of them coming in the past three NCAAW seasons) and five National Coach of the Year honors Staley has won while there.
And now Staley has had her massive success rewarded with a historic contract extension, as South Carolina announced on Friday.
"The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees approved today a contract extension for women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley that will go through the 2029-30 season and make her the highest paid college women’s basketball coach in the history of the sport," the Gamecocks Athletic Department's January 17 press release wrote.
It later added, "The contract, which began immediately following Board approval, starts with an annual salary of $4 million, includes a $500,00 signing bonus and an annual $250,000 escalator, making the total value approximately $25.25 million."
For reference, legendary UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma inked a new contract extension in June 2024. According to an article from Isabel Gonzalez of CBS Sports, "Auriemma's contract will run through April 2029 and is valued at $18.7 million. The base salary will run $400,000 per year... Auriemma will also be able to earn more through additional performance-based compensation."
Therefore, Staley's contract blows Auriemma's out of the water, at least in terms of annual base salary.
LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey signed a 10-year, $32 million contract extension after her team won the 2023 NCAA National Championship, which gave her a $3.2 million annual base salary and made her the richest coaching contract in women’s college basketball at the time.
While all three of these coaches are deserving of massive deals, Staley's dynastic success makes her earning the most among them seem deserving.