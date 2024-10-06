A'ja Wilson And One Leaves Fans Searching for Foul During Aces-Liberty WNBA Showdown
The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are currently facing off in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals.
This is an absolute must-win for the Aces, who would be eliminated and end their quest of seeking a WNBA three-peat if they don't secure a victory against the Liberty on Sunday.
The contest has been tightly contested to this point, with both team's defenses putting forth impressive efforts. Aces superstar and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is leading her team in scoring through three quarters, tallying 16 points on 6-11 shooting, including 4-7 from the free throw line.
However, one of those free throws came as a result of a controversial call that fans are expressing frustration with on social media.
The WNBA's X account posted a video of Wilson making an and-one during Sunday's game with Liberty rookie Leonie Fiebich guarding her with the caption, "A'One with the AND-1✨".
It was clearly a questionable foul call. In fact, fans seem convinced that there's no question the and-one should have not been called.
"this is not a foul. can we as a sport please be serious," one X user wrote in response to the video.
Another X user added, "thank you for showing us the aces whistle is real official wnba account."
"NO WAY they called this a foul.
Might be time to talk about which WNBA player actually gets a *special whistle*," noted a third.
Regardless of whether a foul should have been called, this play will be quickly forgotten about if the Liberty can secure a win over Las Vegas on Sunday.