A'ja Wilson Gives Clear Opinion of Las Vegas Aces Trading Kelsey Plum
On January 26, a blockbuster trade involving three WNBA teams and two superstars was revealed.
The deal included former Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum getting traded to the Los Angeles Sparks, Seattle Storm guard (and 2023 WNBA scoring champion) Jewell Loyd going to the Aces, and the Sparks' No. 2 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft going to the Storm.
While it seemed likely that both Plum and Loyd would be on the move this offseason, a trade of this magnitude always comes as a surprise.
In the deal's aftermath, Plum delivered a heartfelt goodbye to the Aces and its fanbase with an Instagram post that wrote, "A move from San Antonio. Bill Laimbeer. Marc Davis. Becky Hammon. Hall of Fame Teammates. Championships. All stars. Gold medals. It’s been an incredible journey to be a part of the Aces organization, and Vegas will always hold a special place in my heart".
Aces superstar and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson was interviewed by Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal for an article that was released on February 10. At one point in their discussion, Wilson got honest about Plum leaving Las Vegas.
“(Plum) was our hard-nose player that did all of everything in the moment, whenever we needed her,” Wilson said in the article. “In the locker room, she was always someone that spoke her mind. You need that honesty in the locker room. We’re definitely gonna miss her.
"But I’m also very happy that she is starting her journey in a new light that she wants. She wanted it, so I’m so glad that she’s getting what she wants, and I hope that she gets everything that she deserves," Wilson added.
Plum's tenacity and locker room presence will certainly be tough for the Aces to replace in 2025.