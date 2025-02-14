Aliyah Boston Requests JuJu Watkins Tips After USC Star's Historic Game vs UCLA
The USC Trojans women's basketball team defeated their arch-rival and No. 1 ranked UCLA Bruins during a fantastic game on Thursday.
USC's win was largely due to the extraordinary performance from sophomore star JuJu Watkins, who scored 38 points (including six made threes), grabbed 11 rebounds, tallied 5 assists, and amassed a whopping 8 blocks.
This historic stat line marked the first time in 20 seasons that an NCAA D1 player accrued 35 points, 5 blocks and 5 assists in a single game.
Watkins has been receiving her flowers ever since this iconic performance. She spoke with Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston in the game's aftermath through NBC Sports, where Boston works as an analyst.
"Hey girl! Dude, 8 blocks? Congrats on the win. I need the tips, cause 8 blocks as a guard?" Boston said to Watkins, per an X post from NBC Sports' On Her Turf.
"Listen, I'm just trying to be like you. That's my goal," Watkins responded.
"There's no way. I am still so shook. You played so good," Boston said. "I just want to let you know, that's how you lead, okay? That is how you lead. And I'm so happy, I love watching you hoop. I've been doing so many of your games, and I'm like 'Girl, you could come to the league right now. We'd take you.'"
Boston later added, "I know postgame, you talked about that you might have been in a little slump, I don't care. You come out every single night and you play like that, cause you're gonna be able to pick your poison every single time. And I'm gonna be sitting there watching you like 'Okay! Okay girl.'"
"That's so much love, I really appreciate you," Watkins said.
It's cool to see Boston and Watkins giving each other flowers, as both are among the biggest young stars the sport has to offer.