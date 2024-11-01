Angel Reese Embraces Villain Role With Seductress Halloween Costume
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese is no stranger to being deemed the "bad guy".
This tag stemmed from when Reese infamously taunted Caitlin Clark by pointing to her ring finger and recreating a celebration Clark did toward her bench in the final moments of the 2023 NCAA National Championship game, right as Reese's LSU Tigers were going to defeat Clark's Hawkeye squad.
While this moment catapulted both Reese and Clark into global superstardom, it also caused people to pit them against each other.
Before Reese and Clark were set to rematch one year later in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Reese said, "Me and Caitlin Clark don't hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It's just a super-competitive game. Once I get between those lines, there's no friends. I'm going to talk trash to you.
"I'll take the villain role," she added, per ESPN.
Reese being considered a villain among certain fanbases has continued through her first season playing professional basketball. And she has appeared to embrace that role fully with her Halloween costume from Thursday.
Reese posted a series of photos on her Instagram of her in a Poison Ivy costume, who is a villainous character from the Batman comic book series.
According to a Batman Wiki page, "Pamela Isley [Poison Ivy] is a charming, clever and quick-tempered schemer, known to go to extreme measures to get her environmental messages heard... Her most deadly weapon was her venom-filled lips, which she used to kill with a poison kiss,"
Poison Ivy's lethal kiss was what made her a seductress; which was fitting, because Reese appeared at an Usher concert and appeared to be on the receiving end of his seductions, as a video showed him preparing to hand-feed her a cherry.
The Sky superstar seemed to have an eventful Halloween.