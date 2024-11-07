Angel Reese Has Stance on Dating 'Short Kings' Questioned
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has found a fantastic way to keep her fanbase entertained during this WNBA offseason: by starting a podcast.
The "Unapologetically Angel" show (which is hosted by Reese) has already amassed over 80,000 subscribers on YouTube in a little over two months, and clips that have been reposted on social media — which seem to go viral for one reason or another every week — have received millions upon millions of views.
The 10th episode of "Unapologetically Angel" aired on Thursday, and the episode's special guest is Law Roach, a Chicago native who, according to Wikipedia, "is an American fashion stylist, best known for his work with artists such as Zendaya, Celine Dion, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Roach served as a primary judge on the Max competition series Legendary (2020–2022). He announced his retirement from styling in 2023, dedicating himself to his creative relationship with Zendaya."
At one point in the episode, Reese and Roach discussed Zendaya dating Tom Holland, which led to a conversation about Reese dating shorter men.
"I love Zendaya's confidence. I just don't know if I have the confidence to date a man shorter than me," Reese said.
Reese then asked Law Roach whether he would date a shorter person, and he said, "Yeah, for sure I would."
"I don't know, I'm too scared," Reese replied. "In my world, it is uncommon. Like, as an athlete, it's kind of uncommon."
"But you never know, you may fall in love with a short king," Roach said to Reese.
"My short king might be out there," Reese said while winking and pointing to the camera. "I'm waiting for you, I'm looking for you."
Sounds like there's still hope for any short kings who are looking to court Reese.