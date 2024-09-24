Angel Reese Reveals Wishes for Chicago Sky While In Ear Of Team's GM
The Chicago Sky didn't finish the 2024 WNBA regular season the way they'd wanted.
After showing promise early on in the year and being positioned to make the playoffs up until the season's final few games, the Sky unraveled as their campaign progressed and ended with a 13-27 record, which was four games worse than the 18-22 record they produced one year prior.
Despite this, some positives for the Sky are that rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are proven impact players. Reese specifically was the steal of the 2024 WNBA Draft and already looks poised to become a superstar in the WNBA.
Yet, after them two plus guard Chennedy Carter, Chicago's roster depth tapers off significantly. If they want to make the playoffs next season and hopefully become a championship contender in the coming years, they'll need to add valuable pieces this offseason.
During her exit interview on Tuesday, Reese suggested that she may have some say in the offseason decisions that Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon and GM Jeff Pagliocca make.
"Being able to have some more veteran leadership, being able to have more voices, I think that's going to be something I'm really looking for," Reese said of the Sky's offseason strategy, per Chicago State of Mind Sports. "Obviously, I have no doubt that Jeff and T-Spoon are going to bring the right pieces around... And obviously, to do what I can, cause I'm a good GM a little bit, on the low.
"But being able to help as best as I can and being able to do whatever it takes to for somebody to want to come to this organization... and wanting to do what we want to do, and that's win," Reese continued.
When asked whether she's in Pagliocca's ear regarding offseason acquisitions, Reese said, "Of course," before adding, "Nah, I'm not in his ear. Obviously, players reach out and say they would love to play with me, so I just let him know and he does what he wants with it."
It sounds like Reese may have more influence on the Sky's roster construction than initially imagined.