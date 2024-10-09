Angel Reese's Cryptic Posts Amid Sky Ceremony Absence Sparks Speculation
The Chicago Sky broke ground on their new $38 million training facility on Wednesday.
This marks a massive change for the Sky franchise, as they're expecting this state-of-the-art facility (which is expected to become available to the team before the 2026 WNBA season begins) to help attract future free agents to Chicago.
One would imagine that much of the Sky roster would be present at the ceremony. Yet, given that many players on the Sky's 2024 roster are now unrestricted free agents and others are already playing for teams overseas, only Michaela Onyenwere and Elizabeth Williams were there.
One player who is both under contract with the Sky and supposedly in Chicago right now is superstar Angel Reese. Yet, Reese was nowhere to be found for the ceremony.
Social media is buzzing about Reese being absent, with some wondering whether her not showing up is a sign that she's disgruntled about how her franchise handled their September firing of head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.
In response to Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca answering a question about his team's current relationship with Reese, X user Vanshay Murdock wrote, "Maybe Angel had a scheduling conflict or something but her not being at this ceremony is not a good look for the Sky....
"She’s the face of the damn franchise !! This could have been scheduled on a day she WAS available."
Sportscaster Chris Williamson added, "Why was she not at this event (outside of prior obligations for other work) would be my follow up to that."
And that's not all. On Wednesday, Reese made a series of X posts that show she's upset about something.
"grass low snakes show…," she wrote in one post.
She then added, "when they show you who they are the first time, BELIEVE THEM!"
While it's unknown what (or who) Reese was referring to with these posts, them coming at the same time as the Sky breaking ground on their new facility is not a good look.
All does not seem to be well in Chicago right now.