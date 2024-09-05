Angel Reese 'Spills Tea' on Notable Former LSU Teammates
The inaugural episode of Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast aired on Thursday.
The former LSU Tigers superstar and current Chicago Sky rookie sensation touched on a ton of topics during this first episode. Among them were her alleged 'beef' with fellow rookie Caitlin Clark and her fanbase, the various dating allegations she has been subject to this year, and a plethora of other aspects of her first WNBA season.
Reese also spoke about two of her high-profile former LSU Tigers teammates, Flau'jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith.
While Reese and Johnson were close friends during their time in Baton Rouge together, Reese admitted that their relationship has since deteriorated.
"I still support Flau'jae. We aren't as close as we used to be," Reese said in the podcast. "And there's no hard feelings or anything, but we aren't as close as we used to be. That's why people always expect us to still be posting each other and stuff like that. But, like, we aren't as close.
"It happens," Reese continued. "You don't have the best relationships with everybody, and don't always continue relationships with people. So I wish her the best always, and I'm always gonna support her... but yeah, there's no love lost. But we aren't as close as we used to be."
Reese then spoke about Hailey Van Lith, who spent the 2023-24 season with her and Flau'jae at LSU after a successful career at Louisville.
"[Hailey and I] weren't super close, but I was probably one of the closer people with her on the team," Reese said of Van Lith. "Because I think she was really distant from everybody else. So I kind of felt bad.
"So I was like, let me get closer to her and see who she is, because she was the only white girl on the team," Reese added. "So I didn't want her to feel uncomfortable."
Val Lith transferred out of LSU after the season ended, and now attends TCU.
Although Reese added, "I love Hailey. Hailey's a good time. That's somebody I can take out somewhere, me and her went to a Lil Baby concert one time. And, like, kicked it the whole night, to 3 o'clock in the morning... So I wish we had some more time together. We still text, I still congratulate her, I'm so happy for her at TCU."
So while Reese's relationship isn't the same with Flau'jae as it once was, she's clearly still tight with Van Lith.