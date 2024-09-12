Bam Adebayo Asserts A'ja Wilson's WNBA MVP Case
Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson had a historic Wednesday night.
In the second quarter of her Aces squad's 86-75 defeat over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, Wilson made a midrange jumper that marked her 940th and 941st points scored this regular season. Those two points made it so Wilson surpassed the previous WNBA record of 939 points scored in a season, which Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd set in 2023.
Since Wilson ended the win with 27 points scored, she now sits at 956 points in 2024. Given that Las Vegas still has four more games to play before playoffs and Wilson is currently averaging 27.3 points per game, her accruing 44 more points to become the first WNBA player to score 1,000 in a single season seems inevitable.
It also likely guarantees Wilson will be the 2024 WNBA MVP — although she probably already secured that prestigious award.
The Aces' social media team celebrated Wilson's record-breaking moment by posting on X, "𝐁𝐀𝐌! 💥THERE IT IS. @_ajawilson22 has the single greatest scoring season in @WNBA history! 👏"
Given Wilson's alleged relationship with Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, fans took the "Bam!" in the caption as a sly reference to him.
Although Adebayo left nothing up to interpretation when he posted on X, "U’nanimous." Thursday; which is a clear reference to his belief that A'ja Wilson cemented her case as unanimous WNBA MVP.
Women's basketball legend Rebecca Lobo noted on X September 8 that there has only been one unanimous MVP in WNBA history, and that was basketball icon Cynthia Cooper in 1997.
Cooper received all 37 first-place votes that season. Yet, since there are 60 voters now, the chances of Wilson replicating that feat would be extraordinary.
Despite the excellent, MVP-caliber seasons that Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier have produced, Adebayo isn't alone in believing Wilson deserves the unanimous vote.