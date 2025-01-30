Caitlin Clark Conveys Excitement About Return to Iowa With Indiana Fever
February 2 marks an extremely important day for both Caitlin Clark and her alma mater basketball program, the Iowa Hawkeyes.
This is because Clark's No. 22 jersey will officially hang in the rafters, with the jersey retirement ceremony occurring after the Hawkeyes take on JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans.
However, this isn't the only thing Hawkeyes fans have to be excited about when it comes to Clark, as Clark's Indiana Fever WNBA team announced via X on Thursday that, "we're coming to [Iowa's] Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a preseason game against the Brazilian National Team on Sunday, May 4!"
Iowa followed this announcement up with a press release that wrote, "The WNBA’s Indiana Fever announced on Thursday the addition of a preseason game on the campus of the University of Iowa in Iowa City on May 4, 2025 (6 p.m. ET/5 p.m CT), against the Brazilian National Team.
"For the first time in franchise history, the Fever will take the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, known for its electric atmosphere and key moments for No. 1 draft pick and former Hawkeye, Caitlin Clark," it added.
Nobody is likely more excited about this than Caitlin Clark. And she made her excitement apparent on Instagram Thursday by reposting the Hawkeyes women's basketball team's announcement on her story and wrote, "LFGGGG".
And that's not all. When the Fever's X account posted a video of the announcement with the caption, "Iowa, are you ready? 🔥," Clark responded by simply saying, "Yes".
Tickets to this May 4 preseason game surely cost a pretty penny. But the Hawkeyes fans who've been longing to see Clark play in person once again will be willing to pay whatever it takes.