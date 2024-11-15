Caitlin Clark Could Join Sabrina Ionescu, Steph Curry at NBA All-Star Event per ESPN
Last Saturday, New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu alluded to her potentially teaming up with Caitlin Clark during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in her appearance on Big Ten Network's "Big Ten Tailgate" show.
When one of the show's hosts Tyvis Powell said to Ionescu, "Sabrina, you did the three-point contest against Steph Curry last year. Now I hear that they want to go back and go two-on-two, Steph and Klay [Thompson]. Who would your partner be if you get to do that?"
"I mean, if I had to choose, I would take Caitlin Clark on my team," Ionescu responded.
Ionescu not batting an eye when Powell brought this up made many wonder whether she knew this contest was already in the works.
And when there's smoke, there's almost always fire. And ESPN insider Shams Charania confirmed as much with a bombshell report he made on November 15.
"Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty participated in the first NBA versus WNBA 3-point challenge at All-Star Saturday night this past February in Indianapolis," Charania wrote.
"Curry and Ionescu are in strong conversations to return in a variation of the shootout, which could include other NBA and WNBA players such as Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, sources said."
Of course, Ionescu faced off against Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.
And it sounds like Ionescu's sentiment from last weekend may come true, and Clark will be joining her in a potential competition between former Warriors "Splash Brothers", Curry and Thompson.
How's that for a sharpshooting display?