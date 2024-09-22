Caitlin Clark Doesn't Use Black Eye as Excuse for Rough WNBA Playoffs Debut
Caitlin Clark struggled from the field during her WNBA Playoffs debut with the Indiana Fever.
The star rookie shot just 4-17 from the floor and 2-13 from the 3-point line in the team's 93-69 Game 1 loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Given how poorly she shot, it led some to wonder whether a poke to the eye she suffered early in the contest may have had an impact on her accuracy.
Clark was inadvertently hit in the face by DiJonai Carrington and sent to the court in pain, with no foul called, just a few minutes into the game.
Clark developed a bit of a black eye but she seemed ok otherwise, which she affirmed when speaking to the media after her initial postseason struggles.
Caitlin had this to say when asked about the affect her eye had on her shooting per @chloepeterson67 on X.
"Obviously got me pretty good in the eye. I don't think it affected me honestly. I felt like I got good shots, they just didn't go down. Obviously a tough time for that to happen."
Clark went on to state that she had several wide open threes that she normally makes and thought she did her best to bring a positive presence to the floor despite not connecting from the outside. That before lamenting the choppy nature of the game and reiterating she wasn't making any excuses.
"It didn't bother me. Obviously it didn't feel too good when it happened, but it is what it is".
Clark's All-Star backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell also had some shooting woes, as the pair combined to go just 4-23 from distance, which is not a winning formula for the Fever.
Meanwhile, the Sun were very efficient from beyond the arc. DeWanna Bonner went 2-3 to go with great defense, and Marina Mabrey came off the bench to knock down five treys.
Clark and the Fever will have a chance to redeem themselves and keep their season alive in Game 2 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday.
However, until then, Caitlin is not blaming her shiner for not shining in her first appearance in the WNBA Playoffs.