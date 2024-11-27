Caitlin Clark Fans Find Issue With Viral Paige Bueckers Take
If there is one peer who can compare to the superstardom that Caitlin Clark has acquired in recent years, it's UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers.
Clark and Bueckers' respective careers have always felt somewhat intertwined, especially since they entered college at the same time, competed for the country's top awards as freshmen, and faced off multiple times in crucial NCAA games.
Fan comparisons between these two iconic guards have continued, even though Clark is now in the WNBA while Bueckers is in her (likely) final season at UConn.
The most recent viral instance of this came when one fan created a video that praised Bueckers (while throwing a few stray shots Clark's way) that is making major waves on social media.
Sports media personality Mariah Rose (@mariahcrose_ posted an over three-minute long X video with the caption, "Why everyone LOVES Paige Bueckers 👀" that, in the first few seconds, included her saying, "[Bueckers] was basically Caitlin Clark before Caitlin Clark."
Later on in the video, Rose discusses the Final Four game between Clark's Hawkeyes and Bueckers' Huskies in the 2024 NCAA Tournament (which Iowa won 71-69) and says, "[Bueckers] led UConn to the Final Four again where they lost to Iowa.
"But I don't think this was their fault. The refs were... they wanted Caitlin Clark to get that championship, let me tell you," she continued.
While Rose did a great job of conveying why Bueckers deserves a ton of respect, the unnecessary references to Clark have some fans feeling irked.
One fan commented on the video by posting a photo of Clark writing on a piece of paper that was captioned "dear diary everyone is obsessed with me". The caption of their post was, "Tried to sneak Caitlin hate in here".
Another fan posted a screenshot of Clark and Bueckers' freshman season stats (of which Clark's were superior) and wrote, "‘caitlin clark before caitlin clark’".
"You could've said all this without mentioning Caitlin Clark. Tell Paige not to turn her back to the inbounder ♥️," wrote a third fan, referencing a play in the aforementioned Final Four game where Clark threw an inbounds pass off of Bueckers' back.
It certainly felt like the video (which has over 500,000 views on X alone) could have gotten its point across without the Clark references.