Caitlin Clark, Jan Jensen, and Iowa Basketball Family Pay Tribute to Jamie Cavey-Lang
On December 23, the Iowa Hawkeyes athletic department announced via their website, "Former University of Iowa women’s basketball player and radio color analyst, Jamie Cavey-Lang passed away on Saturday after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
"Cavey-Lang, 41, stepped away from assisting Rob Brooks with the radio call after the 2022-23 season. She had been a part of the radio team since the beginning of 2016-17."
Cavey-Lang was clearly adored within the Hawkeyes basketball community, as multiple former members of the Hawkeyes family have paid tribute to her since this sad news was announced.
Former Hawkeyes guard and current Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark reposted a photo of her and Cavey-Lang speaking after a game on her Instagram story, with the caption, "🖤🖤🖤 will cherish the special memories we got to share with you".
Current Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen also posted a heartfelt message on X, writing, "Her beautiful spirit brought joy, fun &love to all she touched. A Hawkeye All-B1G Post, an incredible person & my friend".
She also posted a photo of her and Cavey-Land embracing with the caption, "... This is Jamie. Regardless the setting or circumstance, from the moment we coached her to the moment she called our games, seeing her in Carver or in random places…we got the best hug & the brightest smile. Always.❤️ May we hug & smile today-for her".
Former Hawkeyes standout and current Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin posted a photo of her and Cavey-Lang hugging on her Instagram story with the caption, "One of the best & funniest people I know! She will be missed".
Cavey-Lang was beloved within the Hawkeyes basketball family, and she will be both missed and remembered dearly.