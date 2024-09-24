Caitlin Clark Laughs Off Claims DiJonai Carrington's Eye Poke Was Intentional
Caitlin Clark's WNBA Playoffs career got off to a rough start.
Not only did she struggle from the floor in the Indiana Fever's Game 1 loss to the Connecticut Sun, but she was poked in the eye by DiJonai Carrington just a few minutes into the contest.
Clark admitted the hit that resulted in a black eye hurt, but didn't blame it for her shooting woes. Which felt like the end of the story.
However, after a new angle of the eye poke emerged, some fans began speculating that Carrington did it on purpose. Even though it appeared to be incidental contact in real time.
The noise became loud enough that Clark was asked about it at Fever practice. She laughed off the notion there was intent from DiJonai.
Caitlin had this to say per @MatthewByrne1 on X, “It wasn’t intentional by any means. You just watched the play, it wasn’t intentional.”
Clark made the statement with incredulous laughter before walking away after team PR ended her media availability.
Carrington also addressed the accusations stating, "I don’t even know why I would intend to hit anybody in the eye. It doesn’t even make sense to me. But no, I didn’t. I didn’t know I hit her actually. I was trying to make a play on the ball.”
Hopefully the ordeal can now be put behind all parties as they get ready for Game 2. With Clark looking to bounce back in a big way, against Carrington or whomever the Sun elect to put on her.